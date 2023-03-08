Who would redirect an ear away from a wild tom turkey’s gobbling without getting closer to see what is generating such a sound, causing barred owls to hoot back, and hen turkeys rushing in?

Within moments, unless movement, sky-lining, or human mimicking, a big bird’s 18-20 primary tail feathers appear as a perfect hemisphere. All goes quiet, the fan hemisphere drops and with an outstretched neck he gobbles again, this time double or even triple talking.

The display continues with wings dropping, cutting marks in the dew-laden vegetation. The sounds cause human hairs to become erect, the bird’s body feathers do the same, then quickly the bird is twice the size moments earlier.

No one is exactly clear on how this bird does his drum and spit (another sound), let alone what it means to other turkeys, individuals or rafts. This subdued sound, we learn, reveals distance better than a rangefinder. Body hairs respond, again, this time all of them and stay in position as blood rushes to the bird’s head and neck, coming close to the skin and the bird’s caruncles turn red; then white; and finally blue. Ugly? No time to even think of rating the bird’s beauty. Gobbles, colors, drumming, going from 30 pounds, estimated weight, to 60 pounds it seemed in a matter of seconds are exciting, beautiful, and miraculous.

Trying not to be undone, Wisconsin’s unofficial state game bird is still no match for the tom turkey, but he, too, has a fan, and also a ruff about his neck which when excited will nearly cover his head. When in full flare, he sometimes looks unnatural but unlike tom, the grouse is beautifully drab.

He has one more spring thing to show us, and tell us. He drums but it is clear how he does it. While standing on a log, he fans, raises his wings and starts a fast motion of bringing wings both toward his body. The putt sound some say sounds like a farm tractor starting and is a mechanical, not vocal, sound. The best mimic we can master is one of cupped hands clapped together resulting in a very load pop. Our pops are too far apart compared to those of the grouse wings but the clap does show us that a sound can be created by trapped air.

A rooster ring-necked pheasant is almost gaudy grand in an iridescent head region. His sounds are mechanical and vocal. He seems to be about to lift off but somehow remains connected to the earth. This call, dubbed crowing, has a loud double squawk followed by a brief wing flapping. His wattles are red like the turkey’s but he has no fan.

On a 30-degree April morning, the male ruby-throated hummingbird appears to be swinging like a pendulum forming an arc of 20 feet. The sun, at the right angle, causes his throat to flash fiery red; she must notice it, too. During the arcs there is a subtle chipping, humming, and buzzing. He tires and at the low point of the arc drops to the ground where the female has landed and they mate during the one time a hummingbird comes in contact with the earth and its wings are still.

Woodcocks’ dance for mating preparation, even under Aldo Leopold’s crafty pen, took two pages in his 1949 A Sand Count Almanac. Any sound here is subdued from the rush of wind through several wing feathers. It’s almost horrifying to note that that was confirmed by clipping those wing feathers and eliminating the sound.

Color is not major for the always-camouflaged timberdoodle. Its bill is long enough to speak for itself.

Another dance also occurs in lowlands where the sandhill crane uses his legs and wings to stir the emotions of his lady. Other than a red cap, the sandhill is mostly gray or rust, depending on the soiled feathers caused by a bird’s preening with a dirty bill.

Who has heard the song of the male red-winged blackbird and forgotten it? Possibly none. The song is a liquid gurgling konk-la-ree, as the male raises his shoulders and flares out his red epaulets margined in gold.

Spring comes quietly to some wildlife, but many birds get our attention after a long winter and drab spring beginning.