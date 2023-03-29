Once spring things begin to appear it’s gang-busters, blooms, babies, buds breaking, a giant green curtain coming down, smell of rains, pungent skunk scent, crushed grass fragrance, and sounds of birds, coyotes, turkeys, waterfowl, and the disappearance winter’s hazards and cold.

Aldo Leopold, in his book, “A Sand County Almanac,” wrote regarding plant birthdays (blooming dates) that no one person can heed, or ignore, them all.

“He who ignores the ruddy haze of April elms (flowers) may skid his car on the fallen corollas (large, white flowers) of June catalpas,” he wrote.

If we aren’t aware of at least some, others may be hazardous to our health.

Spring things we recognize can tell friends, businesses, employers, and ourselves a good deal about our hobbies, allergies and disappearance from being a person on the street, but one lost in the outdoors, instead.

Not being out of the woods yet, as a saying tells, is a great thing, not dangerous, during spring. The animals won’t get us.

We are more likely seen secretly fishing, camouflaged and birding, hunting turkeys, keeping bugs at bay, or bent down to smell a bloom or photograph a mushroom.

Bald eagle “bald” heads are poking a bit higher in nests or the bird may even be standing to turn the eggs or feed chicks.

Somehow skunk scent enters a closed-up house on a rainy night. Lady beetles, house flies, and boxelder bugs come from nowhere and are everywhere on bright days, inside and out.

Evergreen pines, ferns, mosses, and invasive garlic mustard seem more lime green. Lichens, too.

Catkins appear enlarged on aspens, oaks, hazelnuts, willows, walnuts, and birches. These shrubs’ and trees’ partner flowers, the one that fruit, may go unnoticed having little smell, color or size.

Groundhogs, badgers, opossums, ground squirrels, chipmunks, mouse trails, mole “tracks” and insects are about.

“Robins, cranes, turkeys, and vultures seem to be everywhere,” Brent Drake, from his Tall Tails in Boscobel, said. “Fishing most areas is slow in coming, but those purchasing bonus turkey authorizations are lining up and waiting for the door to open.”

Right away Periods C and most of D were sold out, according to Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, who has customers continuing to buy those for zones 1 and 3: “There really isn’t a bad turkey period anymore.”

“A man came back empty from “shed” hunting but with five ticks on his pants,” Williams said. “And I knew we had more than two inches of snow the other night because I couldn’t see the cranes’ dewclaws as they stood on one leg. Other birds were mixed in, too.”

Wally Banfi smiled when he realized his monthly charging of boat batteries had him fit for a walleye test run, but he wants to feel water temperature at 42 to 45 degrees for those excellent pre- and post-spawn trips.

Bret Schultz, an everyday trout fisher in Black Earth, found water temperature dropped but is excited that he’s seen some bug hatches, not many, and only in some locations.

"Within a week things are likely to really get going and we’ll begin fishing bit differently with some bugs coming off. We’re right on the edge of doing this,” he said. “Then in mid-April it’ll be a different hatch and bugs will be everywhere. And, yes, I’ve seen and heard turkeys, too, lots of them, even in the road.”

Turkey hunters are getting excited with bonus authorizations, new calls, and ample supplies in most cases, and new youth hunters.

Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Blanchardville, is marveling at turkey rafts while finished trapping and helping with nuisance beavers and otters. Some beavers devastated some nice swamp white oaks near him.

Jeff Fredrick, of Mondovi, advises turkey hunters who have gobblers shy away from decoys to not be fearful and rely on calls more, sometimes forgetting the decoys, particularly on bright days because real feather have iridescence on bright days, while decoys to not.

But Jeff makes his own decoys with real turkey feathers, and his mouth calls, too.