Those interested in collecting maple sap, either continuing or trying for the first time, may be unsure when to begin tapping.

“How do we know the time is right,” they ask?

Check with the birds, squirrels, and village street workers who trim maples in “town” and see sapcicles hanging from the cut limbs the next morning.

Sap collecting may be worth a try. If it’s the first time, don’t go overboard right away. A neighbor started with a hammer, drill, taps, bucket, and stove to heat a kettle.

“Use the spoon method to test when the syrup is thick enough instead of a thermometer reading 219 degrees F,” he said. He delayed thinking sugaring would be difficult. It wasn’t.

Now he’s expanded, has a dozen buckets and tubing but still uses the spoon method to determine finished product. He collects from all maple species including box elder and has tapped white birch after the maples are no longer flowing in spring.

Some outdoors-minded folks joke about this being a quiet zone in terms of keeping busy outside during February.

The maple syrup guy, now a sage at it, says this is a great time to pick watercress, which he cuts just below the water level and doesn’t pull the roots out.

He’s also organized a sap collecting class, for a fee, on March 11. Visit Folk Lore Village web site for more information on maple syruping and animal tracking, too, on the same site (FolkloreVillage.org).

There never is a “dead zone” when there is nothing to do outdoors, says Gary Howard, an outdoorsman in Oregon.

“I look at the extended squirrel season (Feb. 28) as a gift,” Gary says. “I do that instead of ice fishing.”

Gary loves the woods and thinks it’s like reading a book to follow tracks, look at owl wing patterns in the snow, and figure out where and what the animals are doing during February. His last hunt ended with him getting his limit of five fox/gray squirrels, which he equates to getting a trophy buck deer.

Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, says if ice fishing is as bad as some say, it’s time to walk deer trails, fence rows and ditches looking for shed antlers and whole deer carcasses with antlers.

“Wait for a little more snow melt or mark the trails now and come back when the snow is gone and follow them then,” he said.

“Just simply take a hike,” according to Doug Williams at D W Sports Center in Portage. “Look for those maple trees and dead elms for something to do at a later date.”

Wisconsin’s 16-day sturgeon spearing season opened last Saturday in the Winnebago lake chain and Doug recommends visiting registration stations as a spectator activity. The spearing closes every day at 1 p.m. See fish topping 100 pounds next to a scale for positive proof.

“It doesn’t have to be a walk, either,” Doug emphasizes. “Take a drive, too, and watch for eagles nesting and other wildlife.”

Wildlife biologists suspect lack of great turkey poult habitat may be a bottleneck to improving populations. Chicks eat mainly insects at that stage in their life, and grasses and forbs harbor plenty of food for growing turkeys. The best habitat is grassy areas that are not so dense turkeys can’t get through the vegetation crop of young alfalfa, soybeans and even corn are ideal as are young grassland prairies. Long grass roadsides and even yards are good. Heard of "No mow May?"

Flying (gliding) squirrels are mainly nocturnal but live in habitat similar to tree squirrels (gray, fox, and red). Mature timber with hollow trees and plenty of nut trees, oaks and hickories, are ideal.

Checking to see if the squirrels are there may require sitting in a woods with a flashlight between 10 p.m. and midnight. A trail camera could substitute for the night experience, however.

Did the marsh cabbage bloom for Valentine’s Day?