Go for a walk in the woods, get some fresh air and clear the cobwebs are recommendations from Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage.

“Drive around and count the deer in the fields at dusk and dawn,” Williams suggests. “Look up in the sky some, too; that’s where I saw three eagles this morning. And then there was a bobcat along the road.”

Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Lafayette County, is still trapping beavers and has a few more nuisance animals to take care of for landowners. He’s seeing more turkeys in the fields these days, particularly as the sun melts the snow pack down to bare ground and corn stubble.

“When the morning sun begins to hit them, we’ll see gobblers displaying and hear some gobbling soon,” he said.

Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, says some anglers are beginning to hit the walleyes below the dams at the Dells and Sauk City. “Ice is melting down and some are getting into the Mississippi River by the dams, too, with smaller boats.”

Ice melt, wind and February conditions on the Winnebago chain of lakes, where anglers are spearing sturgeon, and have found it difficult going, sometimes just trying to get out on the ice, Banfi noted.

“Participation is down in places, but some really nice fish have been taken, including a few close to 175 pounds,” he said.

There are two classes of people at Lake Winnebago, the spearers and the starers. There is no danger in hanging around the registration stations and staring at fish being weighed, measured, and sampled. This can be a spectator activity, too.

Wisconsin’s media and DNR could take a hint at the coverage this February endeavor creates. Deer registration stations once were similar, giving the public places to learn more about Wisconsin’s hunting and fishing and why some participate directly.

Rabbit and squirrel hunting is still ongoing, particularly with hunters using beagles to chase rabbits past stationed hunters with 20 gauge shotguns.

Time is about right to check spring outdoors gear and equipment, including boats, motors, batteries, mowers, string trimmers and tillers, Williams said.

Trout fishing has slowed some during February, according to Bret Schultz, in Black Earth, an everyday angler on area streams.

“Much of the snow has melted without doing harm to fishing and water clarity but this last bit was enough to keep me from going out,” Bret said. “Those days it’s back to the bench, stripping hooks, sharpening and putting on new materials.”

It’ll be mid-March before we see much in terms of a first hatch.

Bret has moved back to old school in terms not using all beads but paying more attention to weight that seemed to be excessive when fishing some locations.

Finding a dead eagle streamside was a first for Schultz who examined the bird and was about to contemplate a feather source when he realized it was a bald eagle, which he reported to the WDNR.

Watch the woodpeckers, and some other birds, as well as squirrels who have found maples leaking sap on sunny days. Those who collect maple sap, any maple type will work, can watch these animals or simply look for sapcicles in the morning as a sign it’s time to drill, set taps and hang buckets or bags.

The birch sap is much later, about the time the maples are finished.

Snow damage to white pines seems to be major in some locations this winter. The trees’ weak, white wood is no match for some of the heavy, wet snow of late. Simply trim the broken branch and let it heal over. If the tree is too poorly shaped, replacement may be necessary. White pine does not develop side branches and reform as many deciduous trees and shrubs do. Keep that in mind when pruning most evergreens.

Some trimming during the candle stage is the best time to slow growth of evergreens, prolonging their usefulness in a landscape planting.

Consider adding or replacing trees and shrubs, particularly if a better variety is necessary for attracting, or deterring birds and other wildlife. It’s hard to beat a maple.

Watercress is ample; skunk cabbage is flowering, and some early tree buds are expanding. Those first to open are likely to be flower buds on aspens, maples, willows and dogwoods.