We see the unsightly messes when snow mounds melt leaving rows and mounds of “glacial drift,” or as some call it “winterscat.”

Limbs, whole trees, damaged buildings and nest boxes, old nests of birds and beasts, deer carcasses, ruts, white pine demolition, spent cones, messy catkins and other debris clutter the outdoors.

I knew it couldn’t be but had to find out what. Atop a high white elm stump sat a fresh sulphur fungus. No, a spent blaze orange t-shirt from a November past. Still no; but a collapsed and now-deliquescing pumpkin fruit, which survived five months of winter’s wrath, sat as a mess left there as a joke.

Clean it up? No, nature will continue working on the stump and pumpkin; some living mushrooms, maybe golden oysters, might spring anew and hasten the process. Move on.

Most of nature’s fatalities are taken care of with fungi, bacteria and time, but for some we don’t have time to watch it all happen and still walk, hike, hunt, bird, and gawk.

Winter was particularly hard on white pines, a weak-wood evergreen. The snow was right for damage this winter. Heavy, wet, and sticking to the drooping limbs, not sliding off as designed. Limbs up to four inches snapped from water weight. Some limbs even slid through the tree and ended on the forest floor. Most hung up to brown or be taken down with fear of creating more damage. No wonder so many Pinus strobulus trees have multiple-stemmed tops.

Pileated woodpeckers make fine work of dead aspens, If the tree is not right for the bird’s nest cavity, ants move in; big, black ants and are then removed along with all the soft wood of the tree. Chips, and bark fall to earth, which assists a forest burial.

Other dead trees we cut for firewood or drop them to decompose or let stand until wind brings them down. Treeless ecosystems, some marshes, and oak woods are burned to rid the area of invasives or trees and shrubs entirely, so they never climax into a forest. Prairies need fire cleanup, grazing, or mowing.

Bones and shed antlers, those not found to become art, are quietly gnawed to wear down rodents’ teeth. Larger bones may remain for years, sometimes carried away by carnivores.

An adult deer carcass lay roadside with chrome, glass, and plastic nearby and was called to someone’s attention. A research collar, transmitter, #5154 ear tags were all part of the heap. For fear the collar would “disappear” before the scientist got the data package, I removed the collar and called the phone number on the unit. They picked the collar the next day.

The cause a death was obvious. Still was the deer dying of chronic wasting disease when hit by a vehicle?

A bird researcher claimed the body and placed it in a field for coyotes, crows, vultures, eagles and opossums. Science was able to salvage a gland or two, leaving the rest for the birds.

An adult red-tailed hawk asked first dibs. Then came a bald eagle. The lead-free carcass was welcome food for a nesting pair of bald eagles.

We often rake our lawns and gardens not expecting nature to clean them for the next stage. Sometimes forests, fields even marshes, and shores could use a little assistance with broken and dead vegetation, ruts, invasive plants, and even dead animals. If time is on our side nature may do it for us or the next generation.

Then, too, some winter damage can be dangerous to us or other animals using parts of the area.

Make the choice but always leave something for rabbits to hide in, turkeys to nest with, fawns to conceal in, and scavengers, including eagles and hawks, to eat.