Farmers have a saying: “Don’t curse the rain.”

Rain’s too important to wish it away even when it comes during an imperfect time.

The same goes for time changes. There are advantages to Daylight Saving Time, too, when we jumped ahead March 12.

Many animals are crepuscular, active primarily during the twilight periods, being more active at dawn and dusk. Other animals are diurnal; still others nocturnal.

Now is a magical period to scout turkeys, which starts with DST. Also, with an hour more at dusk by having to get up an hour earlier, watching deer feed after work may be possible.

The light periods are increasing each day, too, and short jaunts before and after work are sometimes possible.

Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage, was able recently to finish farming chores and still had enough light to watch deer in a field for an hour.

“Some don’t like DST but they get used to it each year,” Williams said. “It may have as much to do with the lack of sunny days leading up to setting the clocks ahead that some are grumpy about DST. Cloudy days have an impact on us, too, and this past winter was particularly noticeable.”

Kelly Maguire, manager at the Poynette Game Farm, sort of makes her own version of DST by messing with daily photoperiod (length of light and dark in a day) up to 14 hours of light two weeks early to stimulate indoors pheasant hens to begin laying eggs, which are collected and then incubated to hatch ahead of the hens that are kept outdoors. This spreads the hatching periods enough so that she can get 13 hatches with the machinery at Poynette.

Eggs that are laid outdoors and freeze overnight (temperature falls below 32 degrees) are collected and destroyed.

With hatches and growth spread out releases of adult birds throughout Wisconsin’s pheasant season without holding and feeding the birds for a longer time. The first eggs collected indoors are now beginning to hatch.

The eggs collected, incubated and hatched should provide 75,000 birds to be released and 14,000 birds from day-old-chicks given to 11 conservation clubs to raise and release.

Most migrants, such as the robins, killdeers, swans and bluebirds are back and juncos will be leaving soon, while sapsuckers and hummingbirds will be here in a few weeks.

“I saw a small buck that had lost one antler and the next day he came into the field with the other one gone,” Williams said.

Some guys just wait it out, fishing or turkey hunting when the weather calms, while others gamble the weather will be fine or have stopped asking for the early turkey season periods due to late snowstorms. A few guys are buying night crawlers for catfish bait on river,” said Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.

"Fishing walleyes and perch is usually good right before a rain,” said Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City. “Fishing is often good during a light rain, too, and the good areas are not as crowded.”

Turkey permits are now being sold, with all zones being available starting this Saturday. There is a limit of purchasing one authorization per day but no limit on the total number purchased. Cost is $10 for residents.

Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Lafayette County, has noted rafts of gobblers displaying on public and private land.

“During the early hunting periods, if there’s a snowstorm, turkeys can be tracked like deer. If the tracks go into a woods and don’t come out, set up and call them out the other side,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to tell hen and gobbler tracks.”

Interested in gambling? Purchase a chance at being drawn for an elk hunting authorization. Buy it with your next license purchase. Ten bucks for a chance at a bull.