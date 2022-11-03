Preparing for Wisconsin's gun deer super season goes beyond proper equipment

It’s not just the equipment, clothing and vehicles, but one’s physical and mental health, which are necessary to get ready for Nov. 19, Wisconsin’s nine-day, gun deer season.

“I was careful not to get sick or hurt just before a gun deer season while working construction,” Wayne Smith, an outdoorsman in Lafayette County, said. “Get flu shots, stay away from anyone with a cold, and get the dental appointments and annual physical scheduled before the deer opener.”

Getting sick or having a tooth ache when out in cold weather can put a damper on a deer season, and some of the lesser seasons open before the nine-day season.

“Take your blood pressure,” Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, said. “Your health needs to be on that list of preparations. If necessary, get to a free clinic or drug store to have a blood pressure check. The cold weather can be hard on one’s body. Decide what you’ll be satisfied with in terms of a deer before the season opens. Maybe it’s shooting a doe for food and some good, healthy eating.”

Smith, who’s been bear hunting 54 years still has his original list he looks at for getting everything done, ready and workable. Deer hunting is the same.

“Even zippers on coats go bad and could use a drop of lubricant or a touch of bar soap,” he said.

Said Don Martin at Martin’s in Monroe: “Guns should have been checked long ago. It’s not good to come in 15 days before season and expect to have a gun fixed. I’m trying to keep up but am losing ground right now.”

Martin did get his full order of blaze orange clothing, but Sabot slug bullets are another matter.

“This is not the year to be picky about ammunition. If it works, pick it up now and don’t waste ammunition,” Williams said. “If you find what you need, pick it up, now.”

On a brighter note, squirrels and squirrel hunters are having a ball.

“Walleyes are biting on Rapalas at dusk. One guy brought in some photos to prove the point. Within one hour these three anglers had their limit, 16, 18, and 20 inches long,” Williams said.

Bass (largemouth) and walleyes are fantastic and one guy left with $70 of bait, Martin said.

Preparation is not limited to deer hunters but some animals continue to cache goods for winter.

More than a dozen blue jays visited a trio of pin oaks, most landing in the tree before dropping down to the ground and searching for an acorn and then flying away to cache the oak nut, and then back to the bird came to repeat the scenario.

Many of Wisconsin jays migrate south. My guess is those squirreling away the nuts were resident blue jays. Why else would they collect a cache of food?

This nut is just the right shape and size to be held, maybe slid down to the gullet before bringing it back and storing it. This structure can stretch to hold a dozen corn kernels and several dozen sunflower fruits.

Deer preparation is just as active but most related to the mating season during the next several weeks.

“I don’t believe the weather has that much impact on progress of deer activity of running, chasing and other rutting actions,” said Dan Storm, Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher. “If there had been an impact we would have noticed something during the five years of study. There hasn’t been contrary data from surrounding states, either. It all starts with hormonal changes, called for by photoperiod.”

The weather likely has more influence on the hunters, how they hunt and how long they’re in the woods, Storm said. The impact is more that the weather may push deer toward water and cold may push hunters inside to warm up. Other different habitats can be used by the deer, too, with hunters believing deer activity is minimal, but the animals are in a different place.

The registration charts show 41,106 deer have been registered; 17,577 were antlered. Archers and crossbowers tallied 33,843, with the ones carrying crossbows killing 19,865 of that total. Antlerless deer topped 19,262, compared to 13,581 bucks taken by archers. Bucks are likely to jump ahead of antlerless deer during the next two weeks.

While fall turkey hunting may be more of an opportunity hunt, Williams has sold three bonus tags to a gentleman who prefers turkey meat to venison, in part due to eating safely for health reasons.

Most seasonal hunting is during the daytime, except for raccoon, Smith said. He hunts this fur bearer at night which adds several other dangers and the need to carry lights and even a protective hat.

White pines are looking the part of spring, with all the old needles shed and blown down from the trees, leaving the brightest and greenest holding on. If the tree you purchase for Christmas is just as fresh, it should look the part, too. The few yellow needles that didn’t drop can be pulled lose once the tree is inside.

There are still nuts to pick up, if not for human use, for an emergency squirrel or bird feed.