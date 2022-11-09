Southerners find comfort in hunting Wisconsin deer

Aaron Weatherford has made the trip up from his native Alabama to Wisconsin for the past two years of Badger State archery season, and he brought his father-in-law, Joey Carter, on a return trip.

Jeremy Gasser, a Mount Horeb High School graduate, made the connection with Weatherford while working together at a geotechnical engineering and consulting firm based in Atlanta. Gasser, who studied at UW-Madison and Stanford, continued to return to Wisconsin during the nine-day gun deer season, got hooked on archery and then began timing his trips with Halloween.

The archery season began Sept. 17 and closes Jan. 8, 2023. Gun deer season is in late November this year.

There would usually be more deer movement and a better chance of getting up close to a large deer if the hunting trip was close to Halloween. Still, venison was always high on Gasser and Weatherford’s list.

“We could use five or more deer for family members and clients between hunting here and back home in Georgia and Alabama,” Gasser said.

Weatherford played college baseball at Mississippi State before being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the MLB draft in 2008. He pitched 27 minor league innings in 2009 before suffering a shoulder injury.

His rehabilitation enabled him to get more than enough strength to play a compound bow, though gone were the fastballs.

“A Wisconsin buck might be twice the size and weight as our southern whitetails and there’s more venison, too,” Weatherford said. “Getting the chance to first see and hunt these deer is all we really ask. Getting a replacement tag for a chronic wasting disease positive deer is like a bonus permit.”

That’s what Weatherford did one year: He shot a buck that tested positive and ended up with two permits for the next year, then filled them the same day that year.

Carter, stopped by and hunted this year on his way to hunt deer in Iowa, something he spent five years waiting to qualify for.

He was a veterinarian for a number of years and returned to study to become an orthopedic surgeon to finish out his career, which is still going strong.

Carter’s large animal veterinarian training helped, too, in understanding animal behavior.

He and Weatherford took advantage of Wisconsin’s first time hunter option and paid half price — $80 instead of $160 — for their first archery license.

In addition to getting their share of Wisconsin deer and venison, last year three archers took four bucks (one with a CWD replacement authorization) and only one tested positive, meaning the venison was disposed of. One might expect, based on where they hunt in Wisconsin (Iowa County), that half of the older bucks might be infected.

These Alabamians bring all their own gear, drive pickups to return with frozen venison, stay with close friends of Gasser and visit some of the area hunting businesses including Vortex Optics, taxidermists, meat processers and clothing companies where they can purchase items to take back and gift to their family members.

They have access to private land on which to hunt every morning and evening throughout their stay. They’ve gained permission from adjoining landowners so as not to overhunt small acreage during their stay.

With this autumn’s above-average temperatures, the weather was about the same as back home in Alabama. Standing corn was a downer. Befriending young bucks added to Wisconsin’s novelty when they came to a stand and looked up at the archer.

“I was expecting colder weather and bought out all the large hand warmers I could find before I came up,” Weatherford said. “We brought rain gear, too, but didn’t use that either.”

This year, Carter made several jars of muscadine jelly from a very sweet species of southern swamp grape to take home.

Gasser sometimes installs game cameras before their hunt, making it possible to sit in Atlanta and monitor deer from nearly 1,000 miles away.

Weatherford’s man cave now has a Wisconsin section next to an alligator skin and much smaller southern white-tailed deer. Missing is a World Series ring.