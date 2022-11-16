Super season opens Saturday morning

The 2022 gun deer season opens about 6:37 a.m. Saturday in Zone D.

Check the time where to hunt in the Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet.

In addition to license, equipment, clothing, transportation, and work arrangements, hunters also should be mentally ready to have a safe, enjoyable and ethical hunt. It helps to listen to some who have been there and done that. Some have retired from deer hunting or returned or are just now beginning to build their own memories and traditions.

Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe, hasn’t hunted deer in four years but he recalls his last hunt and the way it ended.

“I didn’t care if I even saw a deer that day,” Martin said. “It was no longer about whether I shot a buck that day 60 years ago. As long as I enjoyed the outing and was able to be out deer hunting; I was happy. I did get a buck that year, though.”

“It was 30 years ago when I shot my first deer,” said Brent Drake, of Tall Tails in Boscobel. “I was out hunting deer with my grandfather with my 30-06 Remington in Richland County. Now I’m worried I won’t be able to supply the hunters with ammunition from my business if they want to hunt.”

One of Wayne Smith’s memorable moments came in 1992, when hunting public land in Lafayette County with close friends. “Some are gone now but it was just a great time. Back then we even did deer drives on public land,” Smith, a Lafayette County outdoorsman, said.

Smith was returning from trapping beavers near Clam Lake last week. “It was a wonderful time paddling back to the pond and coming home with a good catch,” he said. “Just being able to do that is wonderful.”

Chuck Pohlman, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, will be outdoors in his fishing boat on Lake Wisconsin when the super season opens. “This is the best time to catch walleyes if the water temperature gets down to about 45 degrees,” he said.

“My deer hunting experiences ended a few years ago when my perfect hunting land I had permission to hunt was sold and that owner passed away. That last hunt was perfect; two bucks came by and I took the second one 30 minutes into the season. My season ended by noon opening day. Now I fish walleyes. It’s the best time to catch them,” he said.

Many deer hunters go through stages, psychologists familiar with hunting say, and most end with great memories, stories heard and tales to tell. “We wanted to get our first deer, then the most deer, and then the biggest deer, and now we just want to be out and enjoy the season with relatives, friends, grandkids or even just be alone,” said Doug Williams, at D & W Sports Center in Portage. “If we can be out and see someone get a deer, it’s a bonus. I’m happy when they get a deer and hope someone doesn’t come along and spoil my day and that hunter’s day by saying something like ‘you should have left that one go by.’ If it’s a deer you want to shoot, I never tell someone I’m with not to shoot that deer if they want to, big or small, and no one else should either.”

Sometimes hunters wear their desires on their sleeves and we hear about “shooter” bucks and let it go and grow. We shouldn’t counter those statements, either, and they shouldn’t badger others with different opinions.

Everyone has an opinion about deer seasons and regulations, but now is not the time to argue those points. The time and place for that is later. Concentrate on having fun, being safe, ethical and legal in hunting. In fact, nominate someone for the DNR ethical hunter award.

Martin has been surprised more hunters haven’t seemed to be thinking about the season, running out of ammunitions, or checking brilliance or size of their blaze orange clothing. “Maybe it’s been the warm weather leading up to the season,” he said. “Many who are fishers seem to be waiting for ice to form.”

Hunters who register a deer should bring it to a meat processor cleanly field dressed. “All the organs should be removed, including the end of the intestines. If they want to chop or saw the pelvic bone, that’s fine, but they don’t have to as long as it’s all cleaned out. Washing is not necessary,” said Alex Lease at Outdoor Addiction meat processing in Blue Mounds, Wis., on County Highway ID.

By the way, there is a device to help remove that last bit of the intestine. It’s called a butt out and sells for about $10.

We should remember those who engage in Wisconsin’s nine-day super season but are never in the forest. To many, this is their season, too. They are part of it and many look forward to deer hunting, but usually not carrying a license or having one on “file” with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Kwik Trip and other convenience store and restaurant clerks work more hours and like to see a happy face, not a hunter who grumbles about land access, regulations, falling prices of gasoline or even the weather.

Up and down the line most everyone is in some way connected with these 550,000 outdoors men and women who claim this blaze orange holiday.

Not everyone is on vacation. Farmers are still combining corn even though we wish they could have done so last week. Field wardens and their week-long assistants are working to make it safe for hunters. Others are exercising their dogs on a bike trail, and landowners expect to be asked before someone steps into their fields and forests. Local county sheriffs help out here, too.

Some of these folks wish they could be enjoying the great outdoors, too. We can ease that loss by being friendly, courteous, and maybe a little less macho.

As we wait for Nov. 29 for the scores from opening weekend, note that numerous deer seasons have occurred and many more will follow. Here’s what those early hunters registered: 68,705 deer; 37,007 were bucks; and 31,688 were antlerless.