The best Wisconsin deer hunting locations for hunters' wishes

The best places to hunt white-tailed deer in Wisconsin depend on what hunters want from their hunt.

Wisconsin must meet those desires in most situations because the state is a destination location for hunters worldwide. Almost every desire must be represented and they come to Wisconsin expecting to find it.

The Department of Natural Resources deer specialist, Jeff Pritzl, is quick to remind anyone making decisions and selections to first know their wants.

“There is no such thing as an average gun deer hunter in Wisconsin,” Pritzl said.

Add to that whitetails are not evenly distributed across the state, even across the zone or county (unit). Populations may change relatively quickly, too. Weather during the season may throw everything out the window, and snow, for example, might make a season fantastic.

Even the time of the season and possible correlation with the rut matters. Is the season early or late? Registrations back this up as buck kill figures change by as much as 10% between early or late seasons.

Generally speaking, the hunter cares more about who he or she is hunting with than almost anything else. And close to home matters to some.

Continuing, Pritzl said he’s food focused, therefore one of his best places is where there are good numbers of deer and probably antlerless deer.

If someone wants to hunt where the chances of CWD are not high or are nonexistent, then head north.

Of course large-antlered bucks are on a number of hunters’ minds and one center for that kind of hunt probably includes Buffalo, Trempealeau and surrounding counties. Most of the land is private, however.

It’s nutrition, growth potential, genetic pool, shallow bedrock and some farming for strong overwintering potential. A few other locations come as close to matching the area along the Mississippi River as Buffalo County does. Door and Dodge counties and between could be added to big buck country.

For less crowded areas, try large federal forests in northern Wisconsin, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest timbers, which would also give hunters easy access but difficult conditions of having to drag a deer miles back to a truck.

Just getting on private land where there are ample deer tops the list in some hunters’ minds. Southern and central farmland zones are places to start, but begin searching early. One farmer suggested knocking on doors and offering to help during spring and summer cropping as a perk to getting on deer-hunting land.

Within these regions, look at the available antlerless authorizations that come with a license suggesting the population levels are good.

Some lands in state parks are open to hunting. This may solve the access situation but could exacerbate the crowded conditions.

Hunters should consider the number of seasons and that may be as important regarding where they hunt. There are nine different seasons.

An example of shifting seasons worked for two boys from Georgia and Alabama. They switched from gun hunting in late November to archery hunting in very late October and left Wisconsin with multiple bucks, even filling CWD replacement tags to take more than their one buck each.

Pritzl, the department’s deer specialist, tries to fill several desires during gun deer season and hunts two totally different habitats, one during opening weekend and another during the last five days.

Many of these choices have a major impact on seeing deer, shooting a buck, hunting with friends, being home for Thanksgiving and simply finding a place to hunt.

Deer hunters frequently talk about planning a deer season. In addition to getting everything ready is getting permission to hunt in one area. Extreme cases are individuals purchasing land in areas that match their desires and expectations.

The other extreme is a hunter who leaves in his or her truck, heads north the Friday before the opening Saturday and ends up setting up in the public land in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. If the driving expectation is to be in a forest during gun deer season, both meet a self-imposed desire.

If changing locations is not possible, or not desirable, consider modifying your expectations.