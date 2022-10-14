Things to know about Wisconsin's impactful gun deer season

Almost everyone, hunter and nonhunter, is touched by Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season, scheduled this year from Nov. 19-27.

The farmer who allows, or doesn’t agree, to have a deer hunter on his or her land is involved.

A teacher, who has students absent and has to give makeup assignments, is impacted.

The minister who sees more empty pews, less paper in the collection plate Nov. 20 sees blaze orange’s influence if he or she didn’t take the day off to join the field congregation, too.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources administrative law enforcement team slides back a desk chair and hops in a squad to help the field wardens for a few days.

It’s difficult to not be impacted one way or another by this super season.

The economic impact of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season has been estimated at $1 billion on the state’s livelihood as money is spent and cycled.

Understanding some of the rules and methods hunters must follow may ease the public’s minds relating to safety, deer populations and vegetation damage.

What’s with blaze orange clothing and why are so many hunters different from one another in what and how they wear hunter orange, or as it is commonly called, blaze orange? (Florescent pink is the other legal clothing color hunters may wear.)

A required hunter safety program course, usually taught by volunteers, continues after having been started in 1967.

A history of blaze orange began in 1945 with red clothing to be worn by deer hunters. Then in 1951 orange clothing or red was required and in 1980 only blaze orange clothing was legal and has continued from that time on, with the recent addition of pink.

All of these changes, except for pink, were for safety reasons, making the hunters more visible to other hunters. Pink was added primarily as a tactic thinking women might be more likely to hunt, but not even all women agreed and most still wear orange clothing to meet the law. Some even pointed out that pink was more difficult for some, men in particular, with eye problems to detect.

Some garments are solid orange (or pink) while others have browns, blacks and greens mixed in as camouflage. Fifty percent of the hunter’s clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink, which makes the camouflage pattern legal. Some hunters wear a top and bottom of orange.

While not required, if a hat is worn it must be at least 50% orange or pink, too. The cap, or head gear rule, is often broken. When stopping for lunch in the fields, near a vehicle, hunters may pull off some of the orange clothing but most replace it again when returning to the fields and forests.

It would be safer if the hunters did not remove some items. It’s easy to forget to put it all back on, including a cap. Non hunters are not required to wear the blaze even when in the field but many do for safety when hiking, walking pets, and getting the mail from a country mail box.

All hunters hunting any animal species such as squirrels or pheasants, for example, must follow the “orange rule” if there is a gun deer season ongoing. Those hunting waterfowl are exempt. Deer hunters and waterfowlers are rarely in the same habitat.

Archers and hunters hunting with a crossbow usually wear camouflage clothing while hunting deer but if there is a gun deer season ongoing, they, too, must wear the orange.

Free copies of the most recent Wisconsin hunting regulations are available where hunting licenses are sold or online at the DNR’s website. Many definitions are there to explain what a buck deer is and what it becomes if it has no antlers around Christmas time.

Wisconsin's state wildlife animal, the white-tailed deer, can be hunted using several implements (guns and bows, for example). There are numerous seasons, in addition to the nine-day, gun deer season. Some of those seasons are open in all counties, other times they are more restricted.

Deer season in Wisconsin is a destination location for many, including some from almost every U.S. state and many foreign countries. Those from out-of-state pay more for a license, $160 instead of $26 for a resident. Junior licenses are cheaper.

Many opportunities exist for hunters to take additional deer, particularly non-antlered deer (known to hunters as antlerless deer).

There is now no minimum age to purchase a gun deer license, but there are some restrictions on how young folks can hunt. Physical ability also limits their hunting. In general, this change was not supported by the majority of deer hunters but enough politicians at the time did support it and made it a law.

Some deer hunters have deer on their minds year-round. Many nonhunters are deer watchers or photographers.

In general, hunters cannot shoot from a vehicle, across a road or in the direction of a building. Hunters must be 50 feet from the center of a road to even shoot away from the highway.

There are four common sense rules of gun safety hunters should follow, such as knowing the target, and what is beyond. If a hunter does not know what’s beyond, don’t shoot. Some, but not many buildings are “shot.”

Hunters may speak with a different tongue, at least during the nine-day, gun deer season.

Antlers become horns to many hunters, but white-tailed deer have antlers, not horns. A baldie is a deer without any antlers. Bucks have antlers but shed them annually, and a pair grows anew. A monster is a large buck with a fine set of antlers, which includes brow tines, called their G-2s, and much more. The “Turdy-point buck” rendition of a Wisconsin hunter is total fiction song, filled with many illegal behaviors.

While many terms are used for taking a deer into possession, many hunters dislike speaking of harvesting a deer and save that word for farming or gardening.

A very few hunters are individuals who go against a flow in not agreeing on regulations, purpose for attempting to take a deer, seriousness of participating, and even a fear, or not, of chronic wasting disease, which kills infected deer.

Whitetails have been shown to become infected with COVID-19, but that’s a new area needing much more study and experimentation.

Every season DNR field wardens receive hundreds of complaints or tips of what others suspect may be illegal actions. Unfortunately the old backtags (human license plates) are no longer a part of the license, making reporting possible violations more difficult for the public. Still, the wardens welcome the help of citizens in policing hunters.

A statewide ethical hunting award is given annually to a nominated hunter who is often a deer hunter but could be a bird or small mammal hunter as well.

Many of the hunting rules help to make gun deer season safer, and common sense plays a major role, too.

Deer hunting is a significant part of what makes Wisconsin Wisconsin.