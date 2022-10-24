Tips for hunters to avoid COVID-19, and other illnesses

Precaution, caution and common sense should be a hunter’s scenario leading up to and during gun deer season to help secure expectations for a pleasant outcome.

COVID-19, deer COVID, influenza, chronic wasting disease, body health and safety could each derail a near-perfect plan for the 2022 nine-day season beginning Nov. 19.

Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, chief quality officer and an emergency medicine physician at UW Health, is a deer hunter who has been providing public service advice regarding some of these malaises most keenly the last three years.

He said there is quite a difference between 2022 and two years ago when there were calls to avoid deer camps because there were no vaccines and COVID-19 was really rampant.

This year has a better scenario.

“What I’ve encouraged people to do is know who they are hunting with, make sure they don’t have symptoms when going, and if traveling check the CDC and see what the transmission looks like in the area you are planning to hunt,” Pothof said.

Pothof said a lot of Wisconsin is safer than it’s been since COVID started, but if the area is red on the CDC map, be a bit more careful if going into town and having dinner and a drink.

He suggests checking with fellow hunters and make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get the new bivalent booster, which covers the two most common sub-variants of COVID that are out there right now.

“You’ll be better protected with that vaccination and even any symptoms if you come in contact with COVID,” he said.

With all that, this year looks like a much more normal hunting season than the previous years. Don’t gamble because many people are now getting sick from what appears to be mild symptoms and having little fear of dying.

Pothof makes two points: “We’re seeing a lot of people where it’s been a real butt kicker, much worse than getting the flu, and end up being at home for close to a week. An even bigger reason to avoid getting COVID is we are still struggling with long haul COVID and having symptoms that linger — some have lingered for over two years. Those include losing taste, ability to smell, and having brain fog, fatigue and muscle aches. We just don’t understand why, and don’t have good treatment targeting those problems yet.”

Worrying about getting COVID is less about dying from it has gone to worrying about any lingering symptoms and not being able to live the life one wants to live.

Deer can get COVID, too, and if deer can get it, it is likely they can spread COVID, Pothof said.

But the risk to hunters is quite low because it’s spread in the respiratory droplet and one would need to be fairly close to that deer, almost breathing their breath.

Transmission of COVID from field dressing to a deer has not been detected. Precautions might be to avoid the respiratory pathway areas and tissues, wear gloves and wash hands. Again, if vaccinations are up to date, hunters are pretty well protected.

“Deer having COVID is not something that will keep me out of the woods this year,” Pothof said.

He said he thinks there will be a more severe incidence of influenza this year looking at where it starts and moves across the globe. Australia had a pretty good rate of influenza and people are getting sick, he said, so it is likely America follows in the next several months before deer season.

Unlike last year there wasn’t much influenza but that could be a bit different and similar to before the pandemic, maybe even a little more severe than average. Therefore getting an influenza vaccine and not skipping this year is advised.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health continues, as do other agencies, to recommend that venison from deer harvested in CWD-affected areas not be consumed or distributed to others until test results indicate CWD was not detected in the deer.

Chronic wasting disease is a prion disease and some prion diseases have jumped the species barrier from other animals to humans. When that happens it could be called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease or CJD and is fatal as CWD is in deer and several other cervids.

“It’s in your best interest to get the animal tested,” Pothof said. “Right now we just don’t know but the potential is there and it’s not worth it to take the chance when it’s so easy to get the deer tested.”

Sometimes it’s not a virus, an organism or a molecule that gets in our way of having a satisfying gun deer season but something we do or don’t do to ourselves.

“We might think that firearm injuries are really common, but we see just a handful,” Pothof said. “The No. 1, far and away, that I see is tree stand injuries. I’ve seen a lot of hunters in the woods, on the ground and unable to move because they fell from a tree stand or getting up to a stand.

“It happened to me 12 years ago. I was OK, but it was really scary.”

Pothof recommends being 100% attached to the tree from the time your boot leaves the ground until your boot gets back on the ground. There are a lot of products on the market that can do that including harnesses and life lines.

Hunters should be cautious of their own energy and general health, particularly their hearts.

“Suffering a heart attack can be a dicey situation, not being near to a road. Time is muscle when it comes to heart attacks,” he said. “If a hunter is worried about their physical condition (or not sure), give your doctor a quick message on the line or from a phone and just say, ‘thinking about going hunting this year, what do you think? Am I up to it?’”

Safety is often cheap, sometimes free, and it could mean enjoying the season after it closes, and living to enjoy many more.