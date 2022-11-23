‘Tis the evergreen season in and outdoors

Evergreens, by their very grouping, are in season every season, but they are most noticeable now when deciduous oaks, elms and maples are mostly bare.

In addition, some evergreens are advertised, displayed, decorated and partially covered with snow. We see them, smell them and hear them when the wind blows or when they crackle in a fireplace. Because many have resin in all their organs, we can feel the sticky material when our hands come in contact or when we lean against a white pine and have to pull our hunting coat away when moving.

The term evergreen, botanically speaking, usually means the plant has some green leaves during all seasons of the year. Most cases, previous years’ leaves have dropped and only the most recent leaves remain.

Most evergreens have needle or scale-shaped leaves, not broad, flat solar collectors. While broad leaves do a better job photosynthesizing, needles do the job just fine. The fact that photosynthesis can occur pretty much during the entire year, helps to balance the energy equation.

These small-surface area leaves are great at conserving water (less surface area), which is necessary because winter water attainment is limited from partly frozen soil. Without conservation of water, many evergreens would die of drought during winter. Some do, others get wind burned with some tree parts dying.

It’s no surprise that cutting an evergreen for a Christmas tree severs the connection between the roots that absorb water and the stems and leaves that transpire water vapor into the atmosphere. There is no way to continuously replace the water supplying root system. We realize this when cut roses wilt, if not immediately, a few days later.

We’re told when we vase roses we should cut the stem again an inch or more, which improves the chances of water in the vase coming in contact with the water inside the rose’s stem. The longer the stem is out of the water, the farther up the stem the water is pulled and air embolisms follow meaning the water will never touch or connect with the water moving up the stem.

How far up a pine tree do you suppose the water column has moved in a fir tree stem severed in November and placed in a stand Christmas Eve? Think of a rose being out of water that long.

Forget the water unless the tree is cut Saturday morning and placed in a stand at noon, or the next day. But if it makes one feel less guilty about sawing the roots off, water it. For an extra feel good high, add sugar, but know mold will grow faster in the stand.

Fresh tree popularity has changed the last several decades and balsam firs are now one of the best evergreens to use because they dry out more slowly.

Christmas trees and associated decorations make great use of this evergreen habit of having green leaves, as least for several weeks, even indoor and with no roots. They’re colorful, full of life even though their roots are gone, and they add a scent to an indoors.

With some people, evergreens are synonymous with pine trees, but pines are only one of hundreds of evergreens. If not sure, call them conifers, cone-producing plants. There are a few deciduous conifers, too, including tamaracks and ginkgoes.

Calling all landscape evergreens pines is akin to calling all hardwood furniture oak, or a deer’s antlers horns.

Seed cones may remain on some conifers sold as Christmas trees and these wood pieces make great fireplace starters. Cones can be picked up outdoors under many conifers and will dry quickly indoors. The cone will at least partially replace kindling during firing up the heating unit.

If all the needles on a landscape evergreen turn brown, the tree is dead, will not recover, and should be replaced next spring.

Some ferns, mosses and related plants are also evergreens and decorate a forest floor where snow is shallow.