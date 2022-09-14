Two categories of oak trees provide plenty of acorns for wildlife

Oak, the genus Quercus, is bumped into, climbed up in, sat under and fed upon by many during fall hunting, hiking, firewood cutting and photographing sessions.

Years ago, one author wrote that “White oak, Quercus alba, is chief among the oaks, and outstanding among trees.”

It’s found in the southern half of Wisconsin and much of eastern US. Some trees lived to 800 years.

A small planting of bur oaks, a different oak species in the white oak group, attracted wild turkeys, deer of all ages, and squirrels on a daily basis. First consumed were fallen acorns and those on low, hanging branches.

While some animals can climb or fly to higher limbs, deer are confined to “giraffeing” and standing on their hind legs to reach higher in the tree. As more and more acorns fall, most are picked from the ground.

Ruffed grouse and other larger birds consume some acorns, too, sometimes waiting roadside for vehicles to smash the mast, crack the shell and break the nut into smaller pieces for easier swallowing.

If available, white oaks, including swamp white, bur, and the common white, are preferred food for deer, even to the point of bypassing alfalfa, soybeans and corn to get acorns early in the season.

During years of heavy mast production in certain trees, wildlife will continue to feed under those oaks into winter, if necessary pawing through the snow to find nuts, usually by smell.

Another oak group, and sometimes the only one present, is the red group, which includes red, black and pin oaks, to name a few. Bark, leaves, acorns and a number of lesser characters separate the oaks into these two categories — the whites and reds.

The oak’s pollen flowers are in catkins and the fruit flowers in tiny clusters. White oak acorns, the oak’s fruit, go from flower to acorn during one year, starting in April and dropping in October. Red oaks take twice as long, with all the red oak group having some acorns hanging on trees during winter. White oaks will be bare of acorns during winters.

Acorn presence during winter is yet another way of separating the two oak groups. When the simple leaves are present, we find rounded leaf lobes on all the white oaks. Red oak leaves have bristle-tipped leaves.

While red oak acorns are fed upon by wildlife, whites — if present — are still preferred.

A hungry hunter is not likely to think of acorns as food, but to eat one for that purpose would be no different than grabbing a wild apple and taking a bite. Both are fruit; both can be relatively sweet. Red oak acorns are not so sweet.

An interesting, history-preserving event is still common with some older white and bur oaks. Open grown trees, those who grew in savannas and thin timbers, often had limbs extending wide and far out of the lower trunk region. As these thin woods and savannas gave rise to solid timbers, the stretched out limbs were shaded out, often died but hung on as leafless skeletons leading to calling the trees open grown oaks now standing in a thick forest. That changed as timbers matured, but still allowed us to see what people saw 200-300 years ago.

Oak wood has many uses, due in part to the wood’s weight being twice that of white pine.

At this juncture, however, the oaks’ fruits are most significant. Do appreciate and take advantage of this tree. To do so we need to recognize there are two oak groups.