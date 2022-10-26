Why northern Wisconsin is a destination for ruffed grouse

BAYFIELD COUNTY — On two consecutive flushes, Alice, a 3-year-old golden retriever, proved her nose worthy.

While forest trail walking, a bird jumped into the air and fell before clearing a scrub oak. Seconds later a second bird made the incline and sailed a short distance. I immediately marked the location on the walking trail with a 2-foot stick and a freshly broken twig before attempting to reflush the second bird but the bird must have run farther.

Returning to where the two birds flushed and one dropped, I confirmed the location with the double marking. There was no dead bird to be found in this open, deciduous forest.

A hunting companion had two golden retrievers, Alice and Zelda, but was a quarter-mile away. I completed the walking trail and met the two dogs and hunter and convinced them to search for the dead grouse. Alice picked up the bird before we about stepped on it.

A short time later another bird ran across another trail before flushing and trying to out-fly shotgun pellets. A sure miss by all measures; we walked 100 yards and had a second thought and attempted a reflush. Alice came back with this bird, too. One pellet in the neck, not a miss.

Ruffed grouse hunting in southern Wisconsin is usually more about squirrels, turkeys or white-tailed deer than grouse.

Northern Wisconsin has something to drum about, however. In fact it is many out-of-state hunters destination location for this proud game bird regardless of population swings.

The National Forest provides numerous walking trails wide enough to travel by UTV from location to location without walking past miles of subpar habitat.

Summer lodges are usually eager to rent rooms or cabins until deer season and snowmobile riding are in season.

Planning ahead can put a Zone 6 wild turkey authorization on a hunter’s account if a call-in registration becomes necessary. These two gamebirds, and others, share the same habitat.

Woodcock migration often peaks by mid-October, offering dogs and hunters additional excitement. Deer are locally abundant and bald eagles and ravens often break up grouse flushes and sightings. Non-game birds are here to test new cellphone song bird apps.

Most black bears have begun torpor and wolves are rarely seen.

Fall colors consist of red, shrub and sugar maples. Huge aspen clones, some bronzing oaks, and soon to be bare deciduous tamaracks accent the area. Small lakes mirror the shoreline trees on calm days.

Sharp-tailed grouse are rarely in season and when they are special permits are necessary through draws.

Weather conditions vary considerably in October. Ruffed grouse tend to be fair weather birds, showing considerable activity on sunny or partly cloudy days. Unlike ringneck pheasants, ruffed grouse usually hang tight with drizzle and fog and seem to be particularly difficult to locate during and immediately after snowfalls and unseasonably cold snaps. Weekend traffic sends then deep, too.

Some excellent bird-holding habitat can be determined by pre-hunting drives on wider forest roads.

Dogs are not necessary, but certainly helpful even when hunting walking trails. Birds feeding close to trails generally flush and sometimes fly the trails providing an easier shot and offering fewer excuses.

Ruffed grouse possession limit is 15, which is three times the daily bag limit in Zone A. The season closes Jan. 8, 2023 in Zone A. Zone B (southern Wisconsin) has a shorter season, lower possession and daily bag limits, and far fewer birds.