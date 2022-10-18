Wisconsin's deer hunting culture veering from tradition

Jeff Pritzl knows there is no such thing as an average Wisconsin gun deer hunter.

“There is not a common goal that everyone wants to arrive at, so to manage as though everyone wants the same thing would be a mistake," he said. "That’s what makes deer management so challenging. There is a high level of enthusiasm but not all are pulling in the same direction. This often leads to frustration."

It didn’t take Pritzl all of his 32 years in wildlife management with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to arrive at that conclusion. During the last two years, Pritzl has been the state’s deer program specialist. He likes the title because it acknowledges, he said, that he is not the top deer biologist or deer researcher in the state.

“There are a half-dozen in Wisconsin who are better deer biologists and very involved in research. I’m involved in looking at things from the 64,000-foot elevation, and folding all that in and helping set seasons that will arrive at a good outcome,” Pritzl said.

“You can’t please everyone but here in Wisconsin we are blessed to not need to be singly focused. We have room for all of it. There are a lot of good reasons why people want to go deer hunting. This means it’s better to keep things broad and let individuals’ interests play out. Let hunters pursue what they want."

He points to a mixture of private and public land and variability in deer densities and that the DNR’s role is to maintain that kind of a situation as best the department can.

"The biggest challenge to deer hunting and deer hunters is that we have become very sedimentary as hunters,” Pritzl said. “We’re very much locked into locations, which are near and dear to us. We have developed very strong connections with locations to the point of limiting flexibility or adaptability to change.”

Hunters may want, he said, a particular experience from the hunt but are not able to go and pursue that and they want the experience created for them at their hunting location. That makes it difficult for expectations to meet outcomes.

During his years in wildlife management Pritzl has been in northeastern Wisconsin, where he was managing some of the best populations, and some of the lowest populations, too. Different habitats lead to different densities almost regardless of the season structures.

“My dream has been to tour the state and visit on the ground with folks, shake hands, spend time on the phone, talk to avid hunters and get field reports from hunters,” he said. “I’ve hunted in 16 counties.”

Gun deer hunters have changed, Pritzl said, becoming more sedentary and are relying on natural movement. Most have gotten away from deer drives. It’s not the same as it was several decades ago.

Some would like to see it go back but it cannot go back, Pritzl believes.

One of the things that has happened is we don’t always acknowledge or capture is how deer hunting culture has changed in Wisconsin even though we think very highly of our deer hunting heritage and tradition.

That leads to the frustration of not willing to acknowledge that things have changed and wishing we could get back to those ways.

Gun deer hunters have become much more like archers and strategies have become much more sedentary.

Focusing on a location during the gun season is hunters relying on deer movement much more as opposed to forced deer movement including drives or hunter density.

Hunters think of their experiences a couple decades ago and now their experiences are different. Many hunters can adapt to that and accept that but a connection to what used to be at the turn of the century, they’d like to return.

It used to be hunters went to the forest zones for higher portion of hunting but now more are hunting where they are and where land is available. That’s neither good or bad.

Still, deer hunting is very robust in Wisconsin compared to other states in the country. The state will adapt, keep some traditions allowing them to survive and new ones will develop.

Old traditions will survive and new ones will develop. It’s not up to the agency to shape how that evolves. The DNR creates the sideboards is Pritzl’s notion.

“I’m food-focused, getting a deer or two in the freezer, but some areas where I hunt need additional deer taken,” Pritzl said. “There’s room for that type of hunting earlier in the seasons more than on the back end of the hunt.”

Still Pritzl enjoys northern Wisconsin hunting, knowing there is lower deer density there.

“Up there it can be all about the experience and getting away some from getting a deer," Pritzl said. "After that I may be able to come home to the farmland and get a deer.”

Movements by some hunters to develop a venison connection through a food pantry or a direct donation to an individual are best started locally with conservation clubs or even individual hunters.

“It seems to work better, as it has in some states, to begin at a grass roots level,” Pritzl said.

Then there are other autumn pursuits, too. Pritzl is an avid bird dog owner, whose Labrador seems less enamored with deer season and wants to go pheasant hunting.