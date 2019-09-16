Owl pellet inspectors

Rusch Elementary fourth-grader Izzy Nummerdor and children's librarian Angie Tomlinson inspect owl pellets Monday to learn more about the nocturnal animals during Portage Public Library's "Make-it Monday" program. "When an owl eats a mouse, it swallows it whole," Tomlinson said of the pellets the children studied to determine what the animal eats. "Owls only digest muscle and organ -- not bone and fur -- so their bodies create this wad of stuff that they throw up." Make-it Monday is for children in grades 3-5 and is held from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month during the school year. For more information, visit portagelibrary.us or call 608-742-4959.
