PANDA Panda is a 4 month old energetic puppy. This little girl is so darn cute and loves to follow... View on PetFinder
A La Valle woman faces more than six years in prison after being charged for colliding with a motorcycle in August 2021, leaving one person de…
A man died on Sunday following a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred outside of the Madison Street Kwik Trip around 1:30 a.m.
We asked and you answered! Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in South Central Wisconsin. You did…
Less than a year after granting a Reedsburg man a deferred sentence agreement and probation, Sauk County court officials are considering revok…
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
A 36-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday charged with her fifth offense of drunken driving following sideswiping another vehicle on Highway 151 earlier in the day.
A first-time coach, largely inexperienced roster and surprise incoming players have made for quite the melting pot, but it appears to be the Warriors' recipe to success.
Undersheriff Cory Schalinske will serve as sheriff in the wake of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s unexpected death Tuesday.
43-year-old Heath Fjorden has been charged with five felonies in relation to an explosion at Beagle's Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station on Sept. 1.
The Warriors' season looked to be circling the drain after less than a month, but interim coaches have rejuvenated the Portage swim program.