Pardeeville at Markesan boys basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs look to sting the Hornets in a key tilt between Trailways West Conference title hopefuls. Pardeeville entered the week 12-4 overall, including 6-2 in league play, having won seven straight games. The Bulldogs have scored at least 70 points five times, including a season-high 96-48 win over Montello on Jan. 5, during the streak. The Hornets, also 6-2 in league play entering the week, lost five of their last eight to drop to 8-8 overall. Markesan won the first meeting between the teams this year 64-58 on Dec. 9.