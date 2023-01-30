 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pardeeville at Markesan boys basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday

  • 0
Coy Haseleu vs. Marshall1

Pardeeville's Coy Haseleu shoots over Marshall's Reid Truschinski (35) and Michael Lutz (4) during a non-conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee last season.

The Bulldogs look to sting the Hornets in a key tilt between Trailways West Conference title hopefuls. Pardeeville entered the week 12-4 overall, including 6-2 in league play, having won seven straight games. The Bulldogs have scored at least 70 points five times, including a season-high 96-48 win over Montello on Jan. 5, during the streak. The Hornets, also 6-2 in league play entering the week, lost five of their last eight to drop to 8-8 overall. Markesan won the first meeting between the teams this year 64-58 on Dec. 9.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News