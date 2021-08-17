Pardeeville Bulldogs

Coach: Bob Hepp, 2nd season (1-5)

Last season: Due to COVID-19, the Eastern Suburban Conference didn’t host any league games, leaving Pardeeville to play a non-conference slate. While the Bulldogs were competitive in each of them, they finished with a 1-5 record.

He’s going to be missed: Quarterback Peter Freye leaves a glaring hole after he completed 50.7% of his passes for 397 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 136 yards and two more touchdowns. Devin Smith, last year’s starting running back, will replace him. He ran for a team-high 567 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Bulldogs with 46 total tackles (27 solo) on defense last year.

He’s back: The Bulldogs were missing Derek Lindert as a junior last season due to injury. As a sophomore, he led the team with 1,182 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. He was also second on the team with 11 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Lindert also finished his sophomore season with 61 total tackles (36 solo) to earn second-team honors as a defensive back.