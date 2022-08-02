Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26

Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.