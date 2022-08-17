Coach: Bob Hepp, third season, 6-10.

Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 Eastern Suburban Conference, first-round playoff loss.

Outgoing: The biggest loss the Bulldogs will have to replace is Derek Lindert, a first-team Eastern Suburban Conference flex player on both offense and defense. He was also co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league with Marshall’s Bryce Frank. The offensive line took a hit with Ben Palen, a first-team all-conference offensive lineman graduating. Hayden Guenther, a second-team tight end/fullback, linebacker and honorable mention punter; quarterback Devin Seth, a second-team outside linebacker, honorable mention and honorable mention special teams; and Palen, a second team defensive end, are all gone.

Returning: The Bulldogs return three players that played crucial roles in the trenches last year. Seniors Jake Gunderson, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler all played on the offensive line while Gunderson and Crotty both are defensive tackles. Hepler was a linebacker. Senior Eyob Smith was also a defensive end while being a receiver on the offensive side last season.

Outlook: Gunderson, Crotty, Hepler and Smith will lead the young Bulldogs this season. Pardeeville amassed 616 yards and six touchdowns through the air while gaining 2,260 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground a season ago. That’s in large part due to a competitive offensive line. Hepp has to find a way to replace Lindert, Guenther, a quarterback and other weapons offensively. Sophomore Caleb Gard is the leading returning running back from a season ago and he only had 73 yards on the ground last season. Gunderson is the top returning tackler with 47 total last season. He also had six tackles for a loss. He and Smith could be menaces for the Bulldogs on defense this season.

(ABOVE: Pardeeville senior left tackle Jake Gunderson (54) has started on both offense and defense the last three seasons. He will lead an offensive line that includes, from left, Logan Schmidtke, Lucas Cunzenheim, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler.)