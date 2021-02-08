PDR BREWERS - 2.9

Hiura said he couldn’t remember ever playing first base in an official game at any level except “pickup games and some tournaments or whatever when I was a younger kid maybe.” Hiura says he's ready to learn and is enthusiastic about having Wong at second base.

“It's going to be a challenge, but I'm ready to take it on head-on and give my best effort toward it," Hiura said. “When you put (Wong) in our lineup, automatically our team's that much better. Gold Glove second baseman. You've seen his bat from the left side. He's just a gamer in general as well. It's going to be a lot of fun to play with him.”

Stearns believes the Brewers will upgrade their overall defense by shifting Hiura to first base and putting Wong at second while having 2019 Gold Glove-winning center fielder Lorenzo Cain for a full season. Cain opted out after playing just five games last season.

“I know a lot of attention has been understandably placed on the offensive side of the ball, but one constant around some of the better teams in baseball is really solid, consistent defense,” Stearns said. “When we’ve had our most successful seasons here, we’ve had very good defensive teams and that’s something that is a focus of ours. It’s something we think we can and should accomplish, and this move allows us to move in that direction.”