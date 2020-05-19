PDR | Face masks becoming a political symbol of the COVID-19 era (copy) (copy)

Mikalsen pushed back against the notion that face masks have become political. Last week, he said he looked out the window from his Capitol office and saw about 10 people outside, not wearing masks, in liberal Madison.

He said wearing them depends on the circumstance, and cited doubt about their efficacy.

Republican Scott Waack, a 45-year-old maintenance worker from Deerfield who was shopping at a Sun Prairie Menards last week, doubts face masks are all that effective, because people in stores are often touching things. He stores are pressured into requiring them.

“I think they’re pressured by the liberal media,” Waack said. “Other stores can stay open and not have them, why Menards?”

Wisconsin is not a state that requires mask wearing in public, but at least two major chain stores with outlets in Dane County are requiring customers to wear masks: Costco and Mendards.

Garcia, the Beaver Dam project manager, said he’s stopped shopping at Menards because of its face mask policy. He chooses not to wear a mask because it’s a hindrance, is uncomfortable for him to wear with his beard and worries the mask carries bacteria.

Still, some studies show a majority of people support wearing masks.