PDR UW SPORTS - 7.11

UW’s football team canceled three non-conference games as part of the Big Ten’s decision — a Sept. 12 game against Southern Illinois, a Sept. 19 date with Appalachian State, and a highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Warren said that a new football slate would be worked out in a week or so, and a number of media reports say there is strong support from within the conference for a 10-game schedule. How the conference-only football season determines representatives for the Big Ten Championship Game — or if that game is held this season — has yet to be announced.

The Badgers have played in six conference championship games since 2011 and have earned bids to postseason bowl games each season since 2001, including this year’s Rose Bowl.

A postseason berth being possible keeps alive the UW volleyball program’s chance to continue its seven-year streak of qualifying for the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were the national runner-ups last season after winning the Big Ten and knocking off top-ranked Baylor in the national semifinal.

Led by senior middle hitter Dana Rettke — UW and the Big Ten’s female athlete of the year in 2019-20 — the Badgers are expected to be national championship contenders once again.

An all-conference schedule in the regular season will pit UW against some of the nation’s best teams even more frequently this year. Five Big Ten teams, including the Badgers, were ranked in the top 13 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll.