Pesta submits feather for art project

Olivia Pesta, 7, of Wisconsin Dells, designed a feather for Portage Center for the Arts “Wings Art Project,” a collaborative community art project on April 12. Community members are asked to design a feather or decorate a feather template which will then be used to construct a digital set of wings that will be displayed as a banner mural at PCA in downtown Portage. Community members can download and print a feather template from portagecenterforthearts.com, pick one up at the PCA office, 301 E. Cook St., or at several businesses around Portage, including the Festival Foods' Service Desk, or design their own. Feathers can be dropped off at the PCA office or participants can email a clear digital photo or scan of feather(s) to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by April 24. The completed wings can be “worn” for selfies starting on or about May 15 outdoors at the corner of Adams and E. Cook Streets in Portage.