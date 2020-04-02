Pesticide applicator online testing offered

MADISON – A new online exam is available for individuals to become temporarily certified until Oct. 31 as a commercial pesticide applicator. This video details how to sign-up for the exam, developed in partnership with the University of Wisconsin – Pesticide Applicator Training Program: https://youtu.be/_0dKigCIhVQ

Currently, the following categories are available:

Field and Vegetable Crops (Cat 1.1)

Structural Pest Control (Cat 7.1)

Additional categories will be available on the following dates:

April 6: Forestry (Cat 2.0), and Right-Of-Way/Natural Areas (Cat 6.0)

April 8: Turf and Landscape (Cat 3.0), and Aquatic and Mosquito (Cat 5.0)

April 10: Aerial (Sub Category 9.9) – requires certification with a base category (for example, Field and Vegetable Crops, etc.)