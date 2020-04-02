Pesticide applicator online testing offered

MADISON – A new online exam is available for individuals to become temporarily certified until Oct. 31 as a commercial pesticide applicator. This video details how to sign-up for the exam, developed in partnership with the University of Wisconsin – Pesticide Applicator Training Program: https://youtu.be/_0dKigCIhVQ
Currently, the following categories are available:
- Field and Vegetable Crops (Cat 1.1)
- Structural Pest Control (Cat 7.1)
Additional categories will be available on the following dates:
- April 6: Forestry (Cat 2.0), and Right-Of-Way/Natural Areas (Cat 6.0)
- April 8: Turf and Landscape (Cat 3.0), and Aquatic and Mosquito (Cat 5.0)
- April 10: Aerial (Sub Category 9.9) – requires certification with a base category (for example, Field and Vegetable Crops, etc.)
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection appreciates the agribusiness industry for their assistance during the test phase of the online exam. More information about the pesticide certification extension and frequently asked questions are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticideCertExtension.aspx. To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP’s email list.
As a reminder, DATCP has suspended in-person pesticide certification testing as of March 18. If your certification expires Jan. 31-Sept. 30, DATCP has extended your certification until Oct. 31. You can continue to operate as a certified applicator until Oct. 31.
