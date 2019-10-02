PHS Homecoming Court named

The 2019 Portage High School Homecoming Court. The king and queen will be voted on by students and announced at the high school's pep rally on Oct. 4. Pictured, from front left, Abbie Shaver, Josie Aldridge, Chloe Druckrey, Mandi Genord, Hillary Nelson, Gabrielle Garrigan, Jamie Shaver; back row, Dale Sheppard, Brett Walker, Colton Brandsma, Konnor Smith, Matthew Miles, Isaiah Hoege; not shown, Zach Robarge.
