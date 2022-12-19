Phyllis A. Witthun, age 85 of Cambria, went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus surrounded by her children.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland. Rev. John Hildebrant will officiate. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. A luncheon will be served immediately following the committal service at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.