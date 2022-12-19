 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis A. Witthun

  • 0

Phyllis A. Witthun, age 85 of Cambria, went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus surrounded by her children.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland. Rev. John Hildebrant will officiate. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. A luncheon will be served immediately following the committal service at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News