Those who drive down University Avenue in Beaver Dam will see a visual representation of the child abuse cases that were reported in Dodge County in 2022. Pinwheels placed on the lawn of PAVE will remain up through April to remember 305 victims of child abuse in Dodge County.

The Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter placed the pinwheels in the ground on Sunday as a reminder of child abuse prevention month following a short program.

The Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter provides protection to children who have experienced child abuse in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson and Dodge counties, and has placed pinwheels at locations in Washington and Ozaukee as well.

The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was created by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008.

After a prayer said by the Rev. Steve Schaunell, which asked for there not to be a need for the pinwheels anymore, Lenny Johnson and Kevin Parin, both with the Guardians chapter, spoke.

“It is a visual representation of the evil that is in this world,” Schaunell said. “We have more questions than anything. So the prayer is simple, just have less pinwheels.”

April is Child Abuse Awareness month, and PAVE executive director Emily Shier said the pinwheels would remain up through April. PAVE, which stands for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, provides programs and services for people who have been affected by domestic and sexual violence.

“Reports pulled from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families dashboard in 2022 revealed that Dodge County Child Protective Services received 945 reports of child abuse or neglect, Shier said. “Jan. 7, 2022, to Feb. 21, 2023, Dodge County Protective Services screened 1,168 reports: 437 neglect, 400 physical abuse, 255 sexual abuse, 151 emotional damage and 3 unborn child abuse cases.”

During those same 13 months, Shier said it is estimated that 305 children were affected by maltreatment in Dodge County.

