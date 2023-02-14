Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved a plan on Monday that will repurpose Wilson Elementary School as an early learning child care center as well as confirming its desire to build a new Beaver Dam Middle School in the future.

A recent facility study was done on Beaver Dam Middle School, Washington Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School.

“The general finding of that study were a variety of issues ranging from HVAC, plumbing and ADA accessibility to instructional limitations, educational adequacy, and capacity as well as site safety and accessibility,” said Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

All three schools have needs that have to be met in the building, but the Beaver Dam Middle School has about $20 million worth of work in the building and most of the needs are mechanical or structural. Washington and Wilson both have about $7 million each.

Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that one of the biggest changes would be changing the focus of Wilson Elementary School from a grade school into an early learning and child care center for children from infants to 4 years old over the next few years.

“We are recommending no new 5K classes effective the fall of 2024 and no K-5 programming by the fall of 2025,” DiStefano said.

Washington Elementary School would have renovations and a majority of the Wilson students would be added to the student body of Washington with a plan to working on creating a three-section delivery model by the fall of 2025.

DiStefano talked in favor of moving toward building a new middle school and brought up the costs of repairing the building as a reason.

“That is a rather large scale investment for our current middle school that does not mitigate the ongoing and continuing demands for an aged building, DiStefano said, of Beaver Dam Middle School which turned 100 years old this year. “We are recommending we do not invest large scale capital improvements into the current school and instead shift efforts and investments into the prospect of a new middle school.”

The facility plan will have the district committing to a multi section elementary school model with all the public elementary schools in Beaver Dam having more than one class per grade in the buildings, DiStefano said. In addition, the district will commit to early learning and childcare in the community.

“Over time Wilson Elementary could serve 120 children from birth through 4 years old,” DiStefano said.

The district has been in discussion with others who offer child care, DiStefano said.

“We partner with two very reputable non-profit child care providers in our community and have had a great deal of conversation with them and have learned a lot from them,” DiStefano said. “We partner with them right now for things like wrap-around care and 4K programming, so we know that they are good at what they do, and we can work together well. They are prepared to be partners with us in this effort moving forward.”

In addition, the district would create a timeline and plan for the new middle school, DiStefano said. The district will also continue to commit to the community spaces that Beaver Dam uses including the playgrounds, green space or tennis courts.

The board unanimously approved the five-year facility plan including authorizing the administration to move forward with the service delivery model shift at Wilson Elementary, renovating and updating Washington Elementary, shift the focus from capital investments in the current middle school toward the prospect of a new middle school, and identifying architectural and construction management partners to support those efforts.

"In the fall of 2024, we will begin offering infant/toddler childcare on a small scale, DiStefano said on Tuesday. "By the fall of 2025, it is our hope that Wilson will be providing services for over 100 children."

DiStefano believes the cost of the service would closely resemble the market rate in our community for high quality childcare programming. However, 4K programming has no cost for programming.

"With any preschool programming, we will commit to making sure we are a part of a top tier product that is remarkably affordable," DiStefano said.

