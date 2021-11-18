Poppet
A Mauston woman is facing heroin, meth and prescription drug charges after police stopped at her vehicle to check on the wellbeing of a dog th…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Baraboo High School suspended two students, one of which was cited for disorderly conduct, Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of t…
Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years
Blake Schraufnagel rushes for 270 yards and all six of the Cardinals' TDs as they win for the fourth time this postseason over a higher-seeded team in the Division 5 playoffs.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Baraboo man charged with sexually assaulting an unconsc…
A man who was sentenced to prison in August for exposing two children to sex acts and genitalia now faces charges of sexually assaulting a chi…
JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Mayville man will serve jail time after being found guilty Friday of his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle while…
Karissa L. Litscher, 44, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing where Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced her to seven years …
A Baraboo man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after being arrested in Reedsburg.
Hospital capacity is threatened, in part because flu is also more likely this winter, officials say.