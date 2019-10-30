PCA construction

Greg Hahn of Holtz Builders in Lake Delton carries out old cabinets from the Portage Center for the Arts building Wednesday as the center undergoes a $270,000 renovation project. The project creates a new, handicapped accessible restroom, additional foyer space and an enlosed entrance with a wheelchair lift on Adams Street. The center is still hoping to raise $100,000 for the project. More information about fundraising is available at portagecenterforthearts.com.

 NOAH VERNAU/Daily Register
