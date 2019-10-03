Juniors Avery Meierdirk, left, Payton Woodhouse and Jamie Shaver put together their class's Homecoming float Thursday afternoon at Portage High School. Their float is titled "Operation Juniors" and modeled after the classic game, "Operation." The students said special education teacher Katherine Mayne will dress up as their patient and lay on the operating table during the parade. The Homecoming Parade will start at 2 p.m. Friday along East Slifer Street, followed by the football game against Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. at Bob Mael Field.
