Library Director Debbie Bird and city of Portage maintenance worker Joe Sadlon on Monday carry furniture into the teen area of Portage Public Library. The entire library will be open Nov. 25 as it wraps up a renovation project that started in September and limited patron access in the building. The project upgraded the fire-sprinkler system and installed a nitrogen generator and is being completed two months ahead of schedule. "We only need one more week to clean things out," Bird said. The library will be closed Nov. 28, 29 and 30 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)