PORTAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT OUTREACH
Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order shutting down all but essential business expires April 24. It should not be extended.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has closed its COVID-19 clinic.
Tegan Strook, 24, of Brandon, passed away April 9, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
Two people have been charged in connection with burglaries across 15 Wisconsin counties between June 2017 and May 2019.
One thing that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano is certain about is the class of 2020 will have a graduation.
Michelle “Shelly” Anne Young, age 56 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. She was born on Nov. 9, 1963…
A Hillsboro man is being charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly beat his roommate and broke a television over his back and head.
A Dodge County man has died from COVID-19.
Two inmates escaped Thursday morning from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage and remain at large.
REESEVILLE — Specialty Cheese Company co-owner David Scharfman entered ABC’s “Shark Tank” April 10 to showcase his cheese snack Just The Chees…