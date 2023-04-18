Faced with declining enrollment, aging facilities, and limited gym space, the Portage Community School District is weighing the needs of students and staff as it prepares for a capital referendum.

Tentatively slated for April 2024, the total taxpayer impact, dollar amount, and construction timeline remain undetermined. According to District Administrator Josh Sween, the referendum has yet to be brought to the School Board for a vote. What has been determined, says Sween, is the need for upgrades in Portage’s school facilities.

Two years ago, CESA 10 conducted a district-wide facility audit, examining each school building and reporting back. According to Sween, their findings included a swimming pool “way past its prime,” multiple gyms in need of more space, and an aging elementary school with a hefty repair pricetag.

The latter building, Rusch, closed its doors as a school last spring and has been repurposed to serve Portage’s youth through the Boys & Girls Club. Now, says Sween, it’s time to move further forward.

“We’re kind of at the point right now where we have a good understanding of really what we need and also what we want,” said Sween. “We need to determine where we’re going to go.”

Over the years, Portage schools have seen a few upgrades. Using dollars saved through a long-term capital improvements fund, the district was able to furnish John Muir and Woodridge Elementary schools with updated windows and HVAC systems, as well as build an addition to Woodridge.

Sween says the last major capital project for the district, however, was the construction of Portage High School in the late 1990s. This means that the last big capital referendum for the PCSD, apart from some intermittent repairs, is as old as the students it benefitted, who are now old enough to drink, vote, and drive.

Two decades of operational referendums have supplemented the district’s budget, and according to Sween, a solid base of fiscal responsibility has allowed Portage to be “one of few” districts with zero debt. However, he added that there are downsides to being debt-free.

“We’re in a great financial position because we haven’t had any debt for a long time, but when you don’t have building debt then sometimes just the day-to-day maintenance over time becomes unsustainable,” said Sween. “You have to do something different.”

Since October, Sween has been hosting Future Facilities Committee meetings, taking community suggestions on the wants and needs of the district. Each school building, he says, has been thoroughly discussed in these gatherings, with the last one on the docket — Portage High School — scheduled for consideration in the next meeting, Wednesday, April 19.

Typically, the turnout for these meetings has been in upwards of 30 people, numbers that Sween says have been encouraging in terms of community engagement.

“We have had great luck in the Portage community of having really great support from our community,” he said.

While other business and housing developments in the area can potentially attract prospective Portage residents, it is the hope of PCSD officials that they can be another draw in bringing people to the area.

“We are trying to set the district up for 10-15 years down the road, not just where we are now,” he said. “This is important for the future of the PCSD.”

Art Attack brushes up funds for Portage schools 030823-port-news-art06.jpg 030823-port-news-art07.jpg 030823-port-news-art08.jpg 030823-port-news-art09.jpg 030823-port-news-art10.jpg 030823-port-news-art11.jpg 030823-port-news-art12.jpg 030823-port-news-art13.jpg 030823-port-news-art14.jpg 030823-port-news-art15.jpg 030823-port-news-art16.jpg 030823-port-news-art17.jpg 030823-port-news-art18.jpg 030823-port-news-art19.jpg 030823-port-news-art20.jpg 030823-port-news-art21.jpg 030823-port-news-art22.jpg 030823-port-news-art23.jpg 030823-port-news-art24.jpg 030823-port-news-art25.jpg 030823-port-news-art26.jpg 030823-port-news-art27.jpg 030823-port-news-art28.jpg 030823-port-news-art29.jpg