Portage Warriors

Coach: Shane Haak, third season (4-13)

Last season: The Warriors matched their win total from Haak’s first season in 2019, going 2-6 in the COVID-19-impacted fall season. The Warriors picked up wins over rivals Reedsburg (13-7 in overtime) and Sauk Prairie (26-16), including the first over the Beavers since 2007. The victories helped earn Portage its first playoff berth since 2007.

He’s going to be missed: Tyler Christ. While the 5-foot-9, 230-pound tackle didn’t show up on the stat sheet often, Christ was a major cog in the Warriors’ offense last season. Christ helped pave the way for Portage up front as the Warriors tallied over 1,200 total yards of offense and 16 touchdowns.

They’re back: Coming off an injury isn’t easy, let alone a torn ACL, but the Warriors have two doing so this year in seniors Isaac Paul and Ethan Bleich. As starting quarterback and running back/linebacker, respectively, last season before their season-ending injuries, both were key contributors and will be called on again this fall.