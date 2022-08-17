Returning: Despite its turnover, Portage does return some key pieces. Gavin Thompson (above), an honorable mention quarterback last season, will have plenty of weapons to work with led by senior running back Garret Crawford, who should also be a defensive leader at linebacker. Expect two-way senior linemen Javier Moyotl-Hernandez and Pierce Kristoff to anchor the trenches, alongside junior Andrew Steinle. Moyotl-Hernandez and Steinle helped round out the Warriors offensive line last season while Kristoff was a crucial defensive pass rusher.

Outlook: The Warriors have lots of offensive production to replace if they want to return to the postseason, including their top three rushers and two leading receivers that accounted for 2,272 total yards and 24 touchdowns. The cupboard isn’t bare at receiver with seniors Ian Karpelenia and Ashton Krasovec, as well as junior Griffin Garrigan posing providing lots of artillery at Thompson’s disposal. Portage doesn’t have the luxury of most teams with most players having to go two-ways, but it didn’t stop them from posting its first winning season since 2007 last fall. Expect junior Braxton Druchrey (linebacker/fullback) to take on a bigger load offensively, while Garrigan (free safety) will be a key voice in the defensive backfield. The Warriors offensive and defensive lines need some re-tooling following the departure of three all-league selections and both James Peters and Andrew Steinle will help fill the void.