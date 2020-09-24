Columbia County, UW-extension focusing on well water testing to provide safe drinking water for rural areas of the county

The family chose to replace the existing well on the property to be sure the water was safe, said Gutzman. His mother, Becky Gutzman, the Springvale town clerk, has encountered issues with wells and nitrate contamination.

“I’m a little concerned with the well water, she’s had issues with hers, so we want to keep an eye on it,” said Gutzman.

Gutzman emphasized the importance of local farmers and residents working to keep the drinking water in the area safe.

“We do conservation tillage here, it’s all important we do our part, we’re stewards of the land,” said Gutzman. “Everyone in the county is doing their part and here in Springvale we’re doing our best to be proactive.”

Conservation tillage functions to conserve soil by reducing erosion and run-off.

Bacteria and pollutants in the water can include nitrates, which is a form of nitrogen and found in different types of fertilizers, waste and septic systems, and chloride which can also be caused by septic systems, landfills and road salts.

If nitrates are present in drinking water, it can indicate the water has been contaminated from pesticides in agricultural use or a dysfunctional septic system.