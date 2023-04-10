The Poynette boys baseball team in the Capitol North Conference and Portage in the Badger West Conference are both seeking to show improvement and move up in their respective leagues this season. Portage earned a 13-10 nonconference victory over Poynette last season and this early season matchup should provide a good opportunity for both teams to make strides.
We ask readers to vote for which WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday. Here are …
Portage right fielder Caleb Drew watches second baseman Brett Owen catch a fly ball in right field during a 2021 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Portage is looking to move up in the Badger West Conference this season and will host Capitol North foe Poynette on Friday night.