Poynette Pumas
Poynette Pumas

Jimmy Heath

Poynette quarterback Jimmy Heath, pictured in a game this past spring on March 26 prior to suffering a season-ending injury right before halftime, likely will play all over the field this fall and is a key cog in the Pumas 2021 campaign. 

Coach: Greg Kallungi, seventh season (19-31)

Last season: The Pumas opened up the 2020 alternate fall season — played this past spring — with a 34-6 victory over Parkview/Albany but their fortunes got decidedly worse from there as they lost the next four to finish out the campaign 1-4. The suffered a narrow 14-13 loss to Deerfield and all five games were played against teams that joined up to form a one-year makeshift league called the COVID-Large Conference. 

He'll be missed: Ethan Buss. The 2021 graduate was a second team All-COVID-Large selection as an offensive lineman after helping lead a Pumas offense that enjoyed a modicum of success (17.7 points per game and twice scoring 34 points) despite the losing record. 

He's back: Jimmy Heath. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound senior missed all but two quarters of last season due to a broke hand suffered in Week 1. But he'll have the ball in his hands a lot on offense and should be a ball hawk on defense, meaning All-Conference accolades in his swan song could be in the cards.

Talented trio and experience aplenty have Poynette football envisioning success
