Coach: Greg Kallungi, eighth season, 24-35.

Last season: 5-4 overall, 4-3 South Central Conference, lost 56-14 to Belleville in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Pumas lost top offensive weapon Jimmy Heath. Last season, Heath finished second in the South Central Conference with 1,169 rushing yards. He also tied for second in the conference with Adams-Friendship’s Aiden Livingston with 12 rushing touchdowns. Heath was the Pumas’ top kick returner as he ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns. Pass rusher Hunter Borgan will be without his partner in crime Owen Bahr. The edge duo combined for six of the Pumas’ 10 sacks last fall. Additionally, Bahr totaled eight tackles for a loss. Brock Chadwick won’t be patrolling the Pumas' secondary, where he had a team-high two interceptions. Leading tackler Dylan Esling is also gone. He had 74 total tackles and two fumble recoveries last year. The trenches also took a hit with William Plenty graduating.

Returning: The Pumas return quarterbacks Hunter Borgan and Brett Hackbart. Both took varsity snaps under center. Avery O’Dea (above) and Hans Mueller both return to man the Pumas' backfield. O’Dea also contributed in the running game as a sophomore. Linemen Jackson Geitner and Luke Romack are back as their contribution will be crucial in the Pumas' run-heavy offense.

Outlook: Offensively, the Pumas will have a much different look. With the loss of Heath, there are plenty of touches to go around. Borgan and Hackbart are in a quarterback competition. Much of the defense is returning, which provides consistency for a young group of players. O’Dea is the top returning running back. Among returnees, O’Dea had the second most carries (10) behind Borgan’s 23 attempts. It will be interesting to see if Kallungi changes the offense with a young crop of backs, or if quarterbacks Borgan and Hackbart step up and the Pumas take to the air. The defense returns three key starters with O'Dea and Mueller at cornerback and Borgan as a pass rusher.