Prairie Ridge Health scholarship recipients

The Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health Healthcare Career Scholarship recipients for 2020, are Valeria Martinez, Cambria-Friesland High School, $500; Bryce Ladwig, Wisconsin Academy, $500; Lauren Schneidervin, Randolph High School, $1,000; McKenzie Sampson, Rio High School, $1,000; Taryn Schwartz, Fall River High School, $1,000; Ashley Vick, Columbus High School, $1,000.

The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors entering a health-oriented career program of not less than two years at an accredited school. Other deciding factors in determining the scholarship recipients are character, initiative, participation in extracurricular activities, and/or work experience. A maximum of seven $1,000 and two $500 scholarships are awarded each year. The scholarships are payable to the students upon enrollment in the second semester of post-secondary education, with passing grades for the first semester. Applications for the 2021, Volunteers of PRH Healthcare Career Scholarship will be available in October 2020.

For more information, call 920-623-1280, or pwalker@prairieridge.health.

