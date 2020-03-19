PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi, Poynette players earn Capitol North Conference honors

After earning second-team all-conference honors the last two seasons, Lodi senior Jack Persike was poised to make a big jump for the Blue Devils boys basketball team. Persike didn’t disappoint in his final season with the program, as he filled up the stat sheet on his way to becoming an All-Capitol North Conference first team selection the conference recently announced.
Persike, who is has committed to play college basketball at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, led the Blue Devils in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Persike scored 20 or more points eight times, including a season-high 27 points in a 60-55 victory over River Valley on Jan. 3.
Persike also averaged 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steal per game for Lodi this season while leading the Blue Devils to a 16-8 overall record and a second-place finish in the conference at 7-3.
Conference champion Lake Mills had three players on the Capitol North Conference’s first team, includnig juniors Charlie Bender and Adam Moan and senior Mike Herrington. Columbus senior Ben Emler rounded out the first team as its lone unanimous pick. Emler, who led the Cardinals in scoring at 19.8 points per game, was also named the Capitol North Conference’s Player of the Year.
Area players to earn second-team honors in the Capitol North were Lodi junior Trey Traeder and Poynette junior Nick Feller. Traeder averaged 12.8 points per game for Lodi, including 23 points in Lodi’s big 71-57 victory over Columbus on Feb. 21, and a season-high 24 points in a 63-47 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 21.
Feller led Poynette, who finished 6-17 overall and ended up fifth in the conference with a 1-9 record, with 14.7 points per game. Feller scored his season-high of 25 points twice this season. The first came in a 55-46 win at Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 24. The other 25-point game was in a loss to Lakeside Lutheran to finish the regular season.
Six players earned honorable mention in the Capitol North Conference, including Lodi senior Logan Richards and Poynette junior Kelby Peterson. Richards averaged 10.8 and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, while Peterson averaged 11.9 points per game for the Pumas.