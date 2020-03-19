PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi, Poynette players earn Capitol North Conference honors

After earning second-team all-conference honors the last two seasons, Lodi senior Jack Persike was poised to make a big jump for the Blue Devils boys basketball team. Persike didn’t disappoint in his final season with the program, as he filled up the stat sheet on his way to becoming an All-Capitol North Conference first team selection the conference recently announced.

Persike, who is has committed to play college basketball at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, led the Blue Devils in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Persike scored 20 or more points eight times, including a season-high 27 points in a 60-55 victory over River Valley on Jan. 3.

Persike also averaged 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steal per game for Lodi this season while leading the Blue Devils to a 16-8 overall record and a second-place finish in the conference at 7-3.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Conference champion Lake Mills had three players on the Capitol North Conference’s first team, includnig juniors Charlie Bender and Adam Moan and senior Mike Herrington. Columbus senior Ben Emler rounded out the first team as its lone unanimous pick. Emler, who led the Cardinals in scoring at 19.8 points per game, was also named the Capitol North Conference’s Player of the Year.