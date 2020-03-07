PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Markesan weathers slow start, sinks Pardeeville to win regional title

MARKESAN — For the second night in a row, the Markesan boys basketball team got off to a slow start, and for the second night in a row the Hornets were able to right the ship in time to sail away with the victory.
On Saturday, No. 3 seed Pardeeville bolted out to an early 19-9 lead, but No. 2 Markesan used a 15-0 run to surge back in front, and then held on down the stretch for a 58-48 victory over the Bulldogs in a Division 4 regional championship game at Markesan High School.
With the win, Markesan (19-5) advances to Thursday’s sectional semifinal game, where it will face top-seeded Palmyra-Eagle, who moved on with a 57-40 win over Deerfield on Saturday night.
Thinks weren’t looking so rosy in the early going for the Hornets, as Pardeeville (14-10) used a 12-0 run to take a 14-5 lead. Pardeeville junior Nic Burns came off of the bench to score eight straight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a runner through the lane to give Pardeeville at 12-5 lead with 11 minutes, 24 seconds left in the half.
Pardeeville was able to stretch its lead out to 19-9 when sophomore Derek Lindert, who led the Bulldogs with 17 points, canned a 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:40 left in the half. The Bulldogs were riding high at that point, but they would soon come crashing back down to earth.
Shortly after Lindert’s 3-pointer made it a 10-point game, Burns was sent to the bench for the rest of the half after getting called for his third foul. With one of Pardeeville's red-hot shooters out of the picture, the Markesan defense concentrated the rest of its efforts towards stopping Lindert, and Pardeeville’s scoring opportunities disappeared as a result.
Pardeeville would go 7:40 without scoring, and Markesan scored 15 straight during that stretch. Markesan senior Max Stellmacher, who led the Hornets with 16 points, went on a personal 7-0 run during that stretch. His 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Markesan a 20-19 lead with 4:20 left in the half.
Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said his team couldn’t find many openings on the offensive end after Burns left the floor.
“Nic Burns hit a couple buckets. He hit a couple 3s, we got some open looks, and then he got foul trouble, and that sort of put a damper on it,” Chris Lindert said. “We just didn’t get shots. We had been relying on Derek to get shots all year, and they really took that away. We just had nobody else. We just weren’t able to get shots.”
Senior Ethan Augustynowicz, who finished with 10 points, capped the run with four straight points to give the Hornets a 24-19 lead.
Markesan coach John Koopman said his team knew it could climb out of the early hole, because it had to do just that in Friday’s 55-51 win over Williams Bay in the regional semifinal.
“We were used to it, because the same thing happened Friday night,” Koopman said. “You could blame it on a lot of things, but I think we were just missing opportunities. We had a long stretch off between games. We had two weeks off until the tournament started, so just getting back in the playing time, getting back into the game mode I think was a lot of it.”
Pardeeville finally ended its long dry spell when Derek Lindert was fouled shooting a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer, leading to him making three free throws with no time on the clock, pulling Pardeeville within two at 24-22 heading to the break.
The Bulldogs did tie the game at 38 on a pair of free throws from Lindert with 10:43 left, but Markesan scored the next four points on a pair of free throws from senior Christian Schwandt and then a bucket from the right block by Stellmacher to make it 42-38 with 9:30 to go.
Pardeeville would take its first lead since late in the first half at 46-45 when junior Peter Freye knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:30 to play, but just a few seconds later, Markesan went back in front on layup by Stellmacher.
Chris Lindert said fighting so hard to get the lead back, and then giving it up so quickly was deflating.
“We got the lead, and then we gave up a layup on the other end, almost immediately,” Lindert said. “Then I don’t know if we turned it over, but something happened on the other end and they made another bucket, and we just couldn’t get back into it.”
Freye would briefly pull Pardeeville even when he made one of two free throws with 2:40 to go, but Markesan answered with a huge 3-pointer from Schwandt, who finished with 12 points, to make it 50-47 with 2:20 to play.
Stellmacher and Schwandt would combine to make three of four free throws to stretch Markesan’s lead to 53-47 with 1:08 to play. Pardeeville would get one of those points back when sophomore Hayden Guenther split a pair of free throws with 58 seconds remaining, but that would be the final point of the night for the Bulldogs, as Markesan made five of six free throws in the final minute to salt the game away.
Koopman said his team was able to weather Pardeeville’s comeback attempt by being aggressive on offense, and relying on its seniors.
“A lot of it was we were taking it hard to the rim, so even if we weren’t getting buckets, we were getting free throws, which would break up their momentum a little bit,” Koopman said. “The majority of the time we had seniors on the floor, and you hope that in those situations, your seniors don’t get rattled.”
The other key for the Hornets was making life difficult for Derek Lindert, who came into the game averaging just over 26 points per game and had scored 37 points the last time these two teams played a little over a month ago.
“You’re never going to keep him down, but we maybe gave him one free look. Other than that, he hit shots with a hand in the face and that’s what we wanted,” Koopman said. “Some of their other kids hit shots. We had a game plan going in and they stuck to it and they executed it.”
The regional title for Markesan is the program’s first since 2016, and it goes with the Trailways West Conference championship the Hornets earned a share of, along with Randolph, at the end of the regular season. Markesan will take an eight-game winning streak into Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Waiting for them will be a Palmyra-Eagle team that won the Trailways South Conference outright and improved to 21-3 with Saturday’s win over Deerfield.