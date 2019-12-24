You are the owner of this article.
PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op knocked off by Beaver Dam co-op
PREP BOYS HOCKEY | BEAVER DAM CO-OP 4, SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 2

PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op knocked off by Beaver Dam co-op

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team is no longer unbeaten.

The Eagles couldn’t stop Riley VanderHoeven and suffered a 4-2 loss at the Beaver Dam co-op on Thursday night, falling to 6-1 on the season, including 2-1 in Badger North Conference play.

Sauk Prairie trailed throughout, starting when VanderHoeven scored a pair of goals in the second period. The junior opened the scoring 2 minutes, 32 seconds into the period, then tacked on a goal at the 12:52 mark.

The Eagles got on the board at the 14:12 mark, when Nick Mast and Riley Jelinek assisted Camden Desroches for a goal that cut the deficit to 2-1.

VanderHoeven answered 38 seconds later, taking an assist from Ian Conlin and scoring to give the Golden Beavers a 3-1 lead entering the final intermission.

Desroches kept the Eagles close with a goal 38 seconds into the third period. But Sauk Prairie couldn’t draw even before VanderHoeven added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to cap off the 4-2 win.

Jordan O’Connor made 16 saves for Sauk Prairie, while Kirk Davis tallied 31 saves for Beaver Dam.

The Eagles will take two weeks off before a Jan. 3 home game against McFarland.

Sauk Prairie 0 1 1 — 2

Beaver Dam 0 3 1 — 4

Second period: BD — VanderHoeven (Jones), 2:32; VanderHoeven (Cremers, Conlin), 12:52; SP — Desroches (N. Mast, Jelinek), 14:12; BD — VanderHoeven (Cremers, Conlin), 15:50. Third period: SP — Desroches (Jelinek), :38 (sh); BD — VanderHoeven (Jones), 16:58 (en).

Saves: SP 17 (Oconnor); BD 31 (Davis). Penalties-minutes: SP 6-12; BD 2-4.

