PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op knocked off by Beaver Dam co-op

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team is no longer unbeaten.

The Eagles couldn’t stop Riley VanderHoeven and suffered a 4-2 loss at the Beaver Dam co-op on Thursday night, falling to 6-1 on the season, including 2-1 in Badger North Conference play.

Sauk Prairie trailed throughout, starting when VanderHoeven scored a pair of goals in the second period. The junior opened the scoring 2 minutes, 32 seconds into the period, then tacked on a goal at the 12:52 mark.

The Eagles got on the board at the 14:12 mark, when Nick Mast and Riley Jelinek assisted Camden Desroches for a goal that cut the deficit to 2-1.

VanderHoeven answered 38 seconds later, taking an assist from Ian Conlin and scoring to give the Golden Beavers a 3-1 lead entering the final intermission.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Desroches kept the Eagles close with a goal 38 seconds into the third period. But Sauk Prairie couldn’t draw even before VanderHoeven added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to cap off the 4-2 win.

Jordan O’Connor made 16 saves for Sauk Prairie, while Kirk Davis tallied 31 saves for Beaver Dam.

The Eagles will take two weeks off before a Jan. 3 home game against McFarland.