Waupun’s prep boys soccer team won a lot of games this fall, finishing second in the East Central Conference at 10-3-1 while going 14-10-2 overall.
Consequently, the Warriors were well represented on the ECC’s postseason awards list.
Midfielder Trevor Roecker and defender Cole Hicken both received first team honors while attacker Daniel Benitez, midfielder Jarrett Buchholz and defender Javier Espinoza all made the second team and defender Carter Schramm received honorable mention.
Roecker led the Warriors in assists with 16 and was third on the team in goals with 15, while Benitez was right behind him in goals with 13. Benitez also had four assists and was fourth on the team in points with 30.
Buchholz had six goals and nine assists and was seventh on the team in points with 21, while Hicken, Espinoza and Schramm were key cogs on a defensive unit that allowed 2.1 goals per contest — well less than the 4.6 goals per game the Warriors’ attack produced.
Waupun edged out third-place Plymouth (9-4) in the ECC standings but lost 3-1 in penalty kicks to the Panthers in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals after the two sides were tied at 1 through 90 minutes of regulation time.
