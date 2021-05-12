PREP BOYS TENNIS: Beaver Dam pulls out 4-3 win at Sauk Prairie

The Beaver Dam boys tennis team won three of the four singles matches at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
That was just enough for the Golden Beavers to claim a 4-3 win over the Eagles in a Badger North Conference dual in Prairie du Sac. The individual matches were nearly as close as the dual, with four different courts playing tiebreaks. Three of the four went Beaver Dam's way to secure the win.
Brandon Freber, Dan Lugo and Colin Fister each picked up singles wins. Freber claimed a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Ayden Wildman at No. 1 singles, while Lugo earned a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Daniel Johnson at No. 2 singles, and Fister claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Brody Wolfe at No. 3 singles.
"Freshman Ayden Wildman fought a hard battle against an evenly matched opponent at No. 1 singles, and junior Daniel Johnson had a great match playing up a position at No. 2 singles," Sauk Prairie coach Morgan Bettner said. "After losing a close first set to his opponent, he did a fantastic job of battling and taking the match to a set tiebreak."
Sauk Prairie's lone singles win came when Ben Levers received a forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Despite Beaver Dam's singles success, Sauk Prairie nearly swept doubles play to win the dual. However, Beaver Dam's Jared Tews and Quentin Schroeder overcame a slow start to claim a 3-6, 6-0, 10-8 win over Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao at No. 1 doubles.
"Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao came out in their first set and then lost some steam in the second set, which ultimately led to a tight super tiebreaker in which they fell just short of clinching the match," Bettner said.
Sauk Prairie's Jade Hilden and Carson Brinkmeier claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Cougar Hoffner and Myles Nampel at No. 2 doubles, while Dennis Brickl and Clayton Dahlby earned a 6-0, 7-6 (2) win over Evan Stearns and Marcos Balleza-Calvo at No. 3 doubles.
"Our No. 2 doubles team of Jade Hilden and Carson Brinkmeier had a closer first set against their opponents and then cruised through their second set to get a point for the Eagles," Bettner said. "Dennis Brickl and Clayton Dalhby were the only court to come out on top after a tiebreak."
Sauk Prairie, which is 0-2 in duals, will look to get in the win column Thursday at Portage.