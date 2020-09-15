PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo runners too much for Portage

On a day when the Portage boys and girls cross country teams were originally scheduled to be hosting the Badger Challenge in Wyona Park in Wyocena — one of their biggest meets of the season — they were instead in Baraboo running in a dual meet against the host Thunderbirds. Due to concerns over the ongoing pandemic, dual meets have become the norm for cross country teams in Wisconsin.

And at Tuesday’s meet, the T-Birds had too much firepower for the Warriors to contend with, as Baraboo’s boys and girls teams both finished ahead of the Warriors.

On the boys side, Baraboo had the top two runners and put five runners in the top seven on its way to a 21-36 victory. Leading the Portage boys was junior Jeremy Saloun, who finished in third place in 18 minutes and 57 seconds. That put just him just 6 seconds back of Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich, who won the boys race in 18:52.

Joining Saloun in the top five for Portage was junior Jacob Goldthorpe, who finished fourth in 19:26.

The Portage girls team had just five runners that were able to compete on Tuesday, and they were unable to mount a serious threat, as the T-Bird girls pulled out a 18-42 victory. Baraboo had the top three runners and four of the top five.